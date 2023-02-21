Breaking News
ACLU Applauds Biden’s Executive Order Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities 

By Kaylee Pearlman

WASHINGTON, DC – President Biden issued an executive order last week further advancing racial equality and support for underserved communities, highlighting what he claims are the steps towards equality in his administration—the ACLU praised the Presidential actions.

The executive order charged the federal government with “advancing equity for all, including communities that have long been underserved, and addressing systemic racism in our Nation’s policies and programs.”  

Biden’s purpose of this new order is “extending and strengthening equity-advancing requirements for agencies, and it positions agencies to deliver better outcomes for the American people.” 

Biden’s order notes that “the federal government shall continue to pursue ambitious goals to build a strong, fair, and inclusive workforce and economy.”

In the executive order, Biden mentions how each agency shall implement an “equity strategy that uses the agency’s policy…and regulatory functions to enable the agency’s mission…to yield equitable outcomes for all Americans, including underserved communities.” 

The American Civil Liberties Union released a statement regarding the President’s new order, and ReNika Moore, who is a director of the ACLU’s Racial Justice Program, discusses her reaction. 

Moore states, “We commend the Biden-Harris administration for affirming and advancing the federal government’s commitment to racial equity and inclusion of other underserved communities…The EO is a major step forward because it obligates federal agencies to focus resources, personnel and enforcement tools on addressing discrimination.”

Moore adds, “it also directs agencies to act on modern day tools of discrimination… and calls for increased engagement and coordination with impacted communities. 

“We look forward to working with the administration to implement these commitments to ensure communities can fight old and new threats to their safety and full participation in our democracy and our economy.” 

