ACLU Praises Biden’s State of the Union Address, Notes Biden ‘Can Do So Much More’

By Perla Brito

WASHINGTON, DC – American Civil Liberties Union National Political Director Deirdre Schifeling responded to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union statement last week, noting,

“President Biden outlined the need to protect abortion rights, transgender rights, and our democracy from a barrage of unprecedented political attacks.”

However, she feels “he can do so much more.”

Schifeling added how “pleased” ACLU is “to know he’s working to ensure everyone can access abortion and reproductive health care no matter what their zip code is and we applaud him using his bully pulpit to argue for the full legal equality of trans people, including the rights of trans youth to have safety, dignity, and care.”

“We know that there is much more to be done to restore abortion access across the country and defend our trans youth – we are prepared to continue these fights,” she said, adding, “we are encouraged by the fact that President Biden acknowledged racism in policing.”

Schifeling believes President Biden “has the opportunity to redeem the soul of America by working with us to reimagine the role and practices of police in this country.”

According to Schifeling, “people across the political spectrum agree that reliance on punishment and incarceration isn’t working – and believe it’s time for a new approach that is evidence-based, fair and works for all of us. We urge the President to follow through by investing in proven solutions that create lasting safety in all communities.”

She noted, “President Biden correctly called for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those on Temporary Protected Status, farm workers, and essential workers who have been forced to live in limbo.”

Schifeling concluded, “we also urgently need the president to fulfill his campaign promise to restore the fundamental right to seek asylum in the U.S., a commitment that has too often been overshadowed by other concerns.”