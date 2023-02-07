Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

After 2 Trials, Riverside Jury Finds Larin-Garcia Guilty of Quadruple Murder in 2019

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
Leave a comment
335 Views
Share:

By Kaylee Pearlman 

RIVERSIDE, CA – The case of Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia proceeded in Riverside County Superior Court Monday—Larin-Garcia is accused of the quadruple murder that occurred in Palm Springs in 2019.

The last trial in late 2022 resulted in a hung jury. However, in the retrial, all 12 jurors found Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia guilty on the four counts of first degree murder for Jacob Montgomery, Juan Duarte Raya, Yuliana Garcia and Carlos Rivera.

The jurors also delivered the verdict that Larin-Garcia is guilty with special circumstances of multiple murders and a sentence enhancing gun and great bodily injury claim.

The defense had claimed through both trials another man was guilty.

The court will resume on Wednesday to discuss the penalty portion of the trial.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for