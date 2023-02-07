After 2 Trials, Riverside Jury Finds Larin-Garcia Guilty of Quadruple Murder in 2019

By Kaylee Pearlman

RIVERSIDE, CA – The case of Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia proceeded in Riverside County Superior Court Monday—Larin-Garcia is accused of the quadruple murder that occurred in Palm Springs in 2019.

The last trial in late 2022 resulted in a hung jury. However, in the retrial, all 12 jurors found Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia guilty on the four counts of first degree murder for Jacob Montgomery, Juan Duarte Raya, Yuliana Garcia and Carlos Rivera.

The jurors also delivered the verdict that Larin-Garcia is guilty with special circumstances of multiple murders and a sentence enhancing gun and great bodily injury claim.

The defense had claimed through both trials another man was guilty.

The court will resume on Wednesday to discuss the penalty portion of the trial.