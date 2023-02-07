Commentary: Common Cause Between YIMBY’s and Leftists?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

It was an article that caught my attention in part because it mirrors my transformation on this issue. A decade ago like many on the left, I saw housing and the protection of open space, primarily as an environmental issue within a framework of preserving and protecting the natural environment.

But I remember having a conversation with someone who suggested I look at housing more as a social justice and racial equity issue. The more I looked at the issues, the more it completely transformed my thinking.

The Huffington Post in article on Monday noted, “YIMBYs and leftists have conflicting visions for addressing affordable housing. But a growing number of them are finding common ground.”

The article situates a battle between the YIMBY movement and the more left-leaning or even left-wing tenants rights’ advocates.

“Amid growing concern over the lack of affordable housing in major U.S. metropolitan areas, a movement of college-educated young professionals has arisen to challenge local resistance to liberalizing zoning laws that prevent the construction of more housing,” the article notes. The YIMBY movement has emerged in “direct response to the anti-development, not-in-my-backyard, or NIMBY, movement it seeks to defeat.”

However, it also notes that traditionally the YIMBY’s have “butted up against another ascendant faction in big-city politics: left-wing tenants rights’ advocates. These leftists, and the working-class renters with whom they align, are generally skeptical of YIMBYs’ market-driven approach to addressing the housing crisis.”

Indeed, YIMBYs have “treated leftists as starry-eyed idealists who ignore supply and demand dynamics.”

The result: “the two sides have sometimes had to fight a multi-front war, struggling against their rival housing reformers, as well as the entrenched special interests opposed to reform of any kind.”

One example, the YIMBYs in New York, endorsed a “good cause” eviction legislation in early January.

“The state-level bill that has become a top priority for New York’s activist left would, among other things, limit the size of rent increases in unregulated apartments,” the article notes.

“We don’t want to subscribe to a scarcity mindset,” Annemarie Gray, executive director of Open New York, the state’s leading YIMBY group, told HuffPost in a recent interview. “We think that we should be able to pass tenant protections and policies to increase supply. It doesn’t have to be one or the other.”

At the same time, leftists, many of who have opposed zoning deruglations, “have begun softening toward the YIMBY movement.”

These acitvits and lawmakers, including democratic socialists, “agree with YIMBYs that the housing supply must increase, and that lifting restrictive zoning is part of the solution, especially in affluent communities.”

Further, “leftists have suspended their opposition to private real estate development projects that they do not consider ideal because the alternative would simply be worse.”

Locally we are starting to see an interesting debate. While there are some who simply deny there is a problem, polling shows about 70 percent of community members believe that housing affordability is a huge problem in Davis.

What to do about the problem is an important source of the local political divide. There are those who argue we primarily need to solve it through subsidized housing and others who believe that while affordable housing important, the only way to get affordable housing is through market rate housing.

The Post article notes that while there is “little debate that the United States is facing a housing affordability crisis,” the solution is more contested.

A renter is considered “rent-burdened” if they spend 30% of their income or more on rent. That is now the median American wage earner. The situation is far worse in most cities.

“Why is it that our most ostensibly liberal metropolitan areas are unaffordable for most Americans to live in?” asked Jacob Anbinder, a historian who is completing a doctoral thesis at Harvard University that seeks to answer that very question.

The YIMBY answer to that is “a mismatch between supply and demand.” Or to put it another way, “The very same liberal metropolitan areas that are magnets for job seekers have some of the most restrictive zoning rules, which either severely limit or outright prohibit the construction of new housing.”

Thus San Francisco and New York, which have among the highest rents in the nation, are the first and second most restrictive places in the nation to build new housing.

The left however, tells a different story. “They note that the federal government stopped seriously investing in public housing decades ago, allowing it to both deteriorate in quality and stagnate in number relative to growing need,” the Post notes.

This is the affordable housing argument.

Basically they argue “market-rate housing has virtually never met the needs of major cities’ poorest and most vulnerable residents.”

“Zoning is a barrier, but I don’t think about it as the barrier ― the first-among-equals barrier ― and I think the YIMBYs do,” said Shanti Singh, communications and legislative director for Tenants Together, a state-level renters rights group in California.

YIMBYs advocate an “all of the above approach to housing,” said Matthew Lewis, a spokesperson for the statewide group California YIMBY.

“We need a lot more market-rate housing,” Lewis said. “We need a lot more subsidies. We need a lot more low-income housing. We need it all.”

The Post notes, “YIMBYs are not as wary as leftists of allowing market-rate housing development in low-income neighborhoods. They point to studies showing that constructing a new housing development typically lowers rents in neighboring areas, including lower-income areas, rather than raising them.”

I tend to agree with that view. At the same time, I recognize that we are never going to completely build our way affordability either and therefore need more funding for affordable housing.

“More than ever, we need elected officials who are committed to changing our broken status quo,” Open New York wrote.