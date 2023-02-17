Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: Housing Costs Are Driving California’s Population Loss

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Housing, State of California
(3) Comments
121 Views
Share:
Photo by Brandon Griggs on Unsplash

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

I keep reading in certain circles that we don’t have a housing crisis in California because California is now losing population.

But that ignores the fact that a big cause of that population loss is in fact housing.

The LA Times reports that “the state’s population dropped by more than 500,000 people between April 2020 and July 2022.”  The Times cited that a “primary reason for the exodus is the state’s high housing costs” as well as an “increased ability to work remotely — and not having to live near a big city — has also been a factor”—which would appear related to the high cost of housing.

The Times reports: “The rate of the exodus may now be slowing as the pandemic’s effects ease, but some experts say it could be a few years before the Golden State starts to record the kind of population growth it has seen in the past.”

“People who are leaving are much more likely to be homeowners after they leave,” said Dowell Myers, a professor of policy, planning and demography at USC.

Meanwhile, Paul Ong, director of the Center for Neighborhood Knowledge at UCLA, pointed to “economic, health and sociopolitical factors driving people to leave the state. He noted that housing prices in California have pushed many to move to states where costs are lower.

“While salaries in other regions and states are lower, the cost of housing is even lower,” he said. “This means that they have a higher standard of living because of more disposable income and/or high chance of owning.”

The findings from the LA Times mirrors that of the PPIC from a year ago.

The PPIC Statewide Survey found “that 37% of Californians have seriously considered leaving the state because of housing costs.”  Since 2015, “among interstate movers who cite housing as the primary reason, California has experienced net losses of 413,000 adults (according to the Current Population Survey).”

PPIC noted, “The picture painted by these trends illustrates the economic challenges faced by many lower- and middle-income Californians.”

They added, “The state’s high cost of living, driven almost solely by comparatively high housing costs, remains an ongoing public policy challenge—one that needs resolution if the state is to be a place of opportunity for all of its residents.”

Ned Resnikoff, Policy Director of California YIMBY, in a Tweet, disputed that California was attempting to force its poor or wealthy people out of the state, pointing instead to a middle-income trend based on housing costs.

“As far as I can tell, the people who are leaving are largely those who have enough money to be mobile but not enough money for CA’s insane cost of living. It’s the very rich and very poor who remain,” he tweeted.

He said “the fact is that California has been losing lower- and middle-income residents to other states for some time while continuing to gain higher-income adults.”

And added “The biggest risk is not that California loses its wealthy population but that it continues to hollow out its middle class and plunge deeper into a second Gilded Age.”

Many have attempted to argue that with the decline in population in California, it has alleviated the housing crisis—but far from that being the case, the housing crisis actually appears to be driving the population decline.

This creates a vicious circle, where cost of housing is driving more and more people—most of them middle- and lower-income residents—out of the state.  These demographic impacts will impact the economy and our schools.

Despite a number of years of focusing on housing issues, the state has still not found reliable ways to generate the additional housing needed to stabilize the housing markets and end the housing crisis.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

3 thoughts on “Commentary: Housing Costs Are Driving California’s Population Loss”

  1. Ron Oertel

    I keep reading in certain circles that we don’t have a housing crisis in California because California is now losing population.

    What “circles” are those? 🙂

    And how exactly is the “housing crisis” defined?

    But that ignores the fact that a big cause of that population loss is in fact housing.

    That’s one of the causes, but no – it’s not “ignored” at all.  That’s actually the free market at work.

    Many have attempted to argue that with the decline in population in California, it has alleviated the housing crisis—but far from that being the case, the housing crisis actually appears to be driving the population decline.

    Uhm, as more people leave, there’s less demand for housing.  That’s called “supply-and-demand”.  (The same thing that YIMBYs are normally so fond of – but apparently only when it supports their “cause”.)

    YIMBYs do their best to only look at one side of the supply/demand model. Which provides a clue as to “who” they actually are.

    These demographic impacts will impact the economy . . .

    If people (and companies) remaining (or moving to the state) are wealthier on average than those leaving, it shouldn’t have a net detrimental impact on the economy.  (Though the net exodus might slow-down/reverse housing costs – which in turn impacts property taxes collected.  In fact, that’s already been happening in places like San Francisco.)

    Regardless, we’re eventually going to have to learn to live with an economy that’s not based upon pyramid schemes.

    . . .  and our schools.

    So?

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for