Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: Seminal Housing Laws Really Haven’t Opened the Floodgates Despite Fears By Opponents and Hopes By Supporters

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Housing, Opinion, State of California
(9) Comments
86 Views
Share:
Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

I have taken the position that California is likely to fall short of its housing goals – especially on the affordable housing side of the ledger.

In general, I am supportive of the state’s goals for new housing.  However, affordable housing in particular is expensive and there is a lot of lot of local resistance.  Without RDA or the equivalent, I wonder if we are going to be able to build the housing at the level that is needed to get out of the housing and affordability crisis.

To examine just one problem here, take for instance SB 9 – which was supposed to spur the production of duplexes, which would allow for affordability by design – as opposed to subsidized housing.

Many feared that this law would mean the end to single family neighborhoods.

But as Jason Ward, an economist with the Rand Corporation and associate director of the Rand Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles wrote in an op-ed in the LA Times last week, “the law that some were convinced would make the sky fall (has instead) barely registered.”

He notes two requirements that “reduce its scope, curbing its ability to boost housing production.”

The first is the requirement that the property be owner-occupied.  In short, “the law requires property owners looking to split a lot, the most consequential part of the bill, commit to living on the property for at least three years after approval.”

Second, “one individual cannot invoke SB 9 to split two adjacent lots, even if they own both.”

As Ward explains these restrictions were added late in the process in order to assure lawmakers that SB 9 “benefits homeowners NOT institutional investors.”

But that turns out to be a huge flaw in the system.

We like to disparage developers and home builders, but as Ward notes, who is going to spur housing production?  “It is builders, not homeowners (nor institutional investors, for that matter), who are in the business of producing housing.”

We are so concerned that someone might make money off this law, that we made it so that the people who have an incentive to produce large scale duplexes, have no reason to do so.

As Ward notes, “such restrictions effectively rule out any professional builder, large or small, from using SB 9 unless they want to purchase one property at a time and live on it while the lot is split and, at most, three new units of housing are created. This is an unlikely approach to making a feasible living in California.”

In short, our fear of developers and neighbors fear of the destruction of single family neighborhoods, has once again harmed our ability to produce the housing needed to get out of this crisis.

What about the builder’s remedy?

Another controversial law was the builder’s remedy, part of SB 35 passed by Senator Scott Wiener.

It has a sunset date of 2025 unless it is made permanent through the passage of SB 423.

News coverage has termed this the “controversial” state law.

Senator Wiener during a press conference trumpeted the results.

Senator Wiener explained that, according to data from UC Berkeley’s Terner Center, they found that in the first four years the bill was in effect, 18,000 units of housing have either been approved or are in the process of being approved under SB 35, and “three-quarters of those units, are below market rate.

“We are desperately in need of new homes in California. We are short millions of homes,” Senator Wiener said.  He added, “SB 35 is a good government measure that will allow us to accelerate home construction. It’s very simple. If you meet all the rules, you meet the zoning and setbacks and designs and everything else, you, you get your permit without a hyper-politicized, chaotic, process that can take years, uh, and lead to litigation because anyone who has an attorney can challenge you.”

California YIMBY CEO Brian Hamlin called SB 35 “one of the most powerful pro-housing laws of modern California history.”

He said, “SB 35 has led to the development of thousands of homes affordable to low income Californians across our state, along with good paying jobs for construction workers, including some of the men and women behind me today. By streamlining the approval of affordable housing, SB 35 makes it faster, cheaper, and easier for low income housing developers to deliver the homes we need in our cities and towns while creating good jobs in our communities.”

Hamlin added, “California needs millions of new homes for people of all incomes, at all stages of life.”  He said, “I am confident that when the legislature passes thius bill, and the governor signs it into law, that SB 423 will turbocharge the construction of mixed-income housing, just as SB 35 did for subsidized affordable housing.

SB 35 could be the hammer that forces local communities to pass their Housing Elements.  But 18,000 units since 2018 is really not much to write home about.

Seems to me that neither law has really generated the kind of game changing housing that the state actually needs.  Part of it is that the cost of housing construction is just really high, part of it is that both laws had a high barrier to entry, and part of it is that we have simply not made it more feasible to build affordable housing.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

9 thoughts on “Commentary: Seminal Housing Laws Really Haven’t Opened the Floodgates Despite Fears By Opponents and Hopes By Supporters”

  1. Don Gibson

    The builders remedy requirement of 20% Low Income Affordable units appears not feasible in Davis. For a private non subsidized development the profit margins today are too low to be able to pencil in the use of 20% Affordable units. The city’s latest report by Cascadia Partners should be a bit of a guide on what levels of requirements for things like parking, setbacks, and Affordability requirements. If folks are serious about getting housing built, the market factors have to be considered heavily in writing the regulations.

    here’s a link to the cited report https://documents.cityofdavis.org/Media/Default/Documents/PDF/CityCouncil/CouncilMeetings/Agendas/2023/2023-01-17/05-Affordable-Housing-Inclusionary-Policy-Presentation.pdf

  2. Ron Oertel

    Couple of interesting articles from 48 Hills:

    I would still argue that more market-rate housing would have done nothing for the current crisis anyway; more market-rate housing doesn’t bring down prices.

    But none of that matters in 2023. Construction is stalled right now because of a lack of financing, not by a lack of upzoning. Remember: 45,000 units are already approved. They are already what conservative free-marketeers call “by right,” which means they need nothing but a ministerial building permit.

    https://48hills.org/2023/02/breeds-solution-to-affordable-housing-crisis-require-less-affordable-housing/

    Why market-rate housing makes the crisis worse

    Let me say that again, because it’s critical (and not easily understood, and should have a profound impact on policies like the Mission Moratorium): If you require less than about 40 percent affordable housing, the net impact of high-end construction is to make the housing market worse.

    So according to the study, by Keyser Marston Associates, every time the city allows 100 new high-end housing units, it needs to build between 20 and 43 new affordable units – just to keep the housing balance the way it is now.

    The people with high disposable incomes who fill those condos or luxury rentals will spend money in town, creating a demand for jobs – restaurant workers, grocery clerks, cops and firefighters, bank tellers … and those people will also need a place to live.

    https://48hills.org/2015/06/why-market-rate-housing-makes-the-crisis-worse/

    For someone with my point of view, I’d probably “welcome” the downtown area of Davis catering to higher-wealth individuals (assuming that housing should be pursued there in mass in the first place).  But you can see the problem it creates, above.

      1. Ron Oertel

        Those aren’t Tim’s “assertions”.

        Per the article referenced above, it’s from an economic consulting firm (hired by the city itself).

        In summary, for every 100 market rate condominium units there are 25.0 lower income households generated through the direct impact of the consumption of the condominium buyers and a total of 43.31 households if total direct, indirect, and induced impacts are counted in the analysis.

        If the city demands 15 percent affordable set-asides, then every market-rate building adds more demand for affordable housing than it supplies. That means every new building makes the housing crisis worse.

        2. Ron Oertel

          Again, he’s citing a report – not putting forth his own “assertions”.  Unless you want to say that his citing of it is an “assertion”, itself.

          I haven’t read the report myself, nor have I read the supposed “debunktions”.

          It certainly makes sense on the face of it.  (Though I think one could dig deeper, to determine the underlying cause of wealthier people moving into a given area, who then require more lower/middle wage workers to support that growth.)

          The underlying cause is also usually pretty obvious, and is also mentioned in Tim’s articles (e.g., the growth of the tech industry).

          And if you dig deeper than that, you’d likely find that the “debunkers” are supported by that same “underlying cause” (moneyed interests, who are more interested in continuing growth rather than affordable housing).

          And “coincidentally”, the politicians who support the trickle-down theory (and have openly declared war on communities) are also supported by that same underlying cause. Part of the problem is that voters aren’t really provided much choice, since there’s no way that (even a “developer Democrat”) will lose, in the absence of actual choice.

          In the case of San Francisco, I recall that there is one Democratic supervisor who is being targeted by the mayor (since the mayor is also on board with the trickle-down theory). Preston, I think. (I previously posted an article regarding this, as well.)

      2. Richard_McCann

        Please don’t respond to an individual who doesn’t live in Davis (I have proof) and doesn’t have a discernable stake in the debate about Davis’ future. Tim Redmond is a gadfly who has been repeatedly been shown to operate from incorrect information and analysis. (For example, he’s gotten the Hetch Hetchy agreement between SF PUC and Modesto and Turlock IDs wrong.)

    1. Richard_McCann

      Zelda, It’s not possible to discern from your article what the issues are (and I’m not willing to pay for the journal articles to delve into them myself.) As an economist myself, I’ve seen convincing empirical evidence that the housing price crisis is currently caused by a lack of housing and restrictive local zoning ordinances. For example, you critique the use of indirect evidence to address problems of endogeneity. This is a very common method in economic analysis and the results are likely valid. Unless you’re steeped in econometric methods, a simple dismissal is inadequate.

      Here’s a working link to Furman’s 2015 comments. https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/page/files/20151120_barriers_shared_growth_land_use_regulation_and_economic_rents.pdf Furman’s article is deeply referenced.

      I also point the perils of trying to extrapolate from the Manhattan real estate market to anywhere else in the U.S. The high density on a geographically constrained location is truly unique and not applicable to anywhere else.

      The studies that you critique are far from the only studies showing the effect of regulatory zoning on housing prices. For example, did you do a deeper dive and find articles like this one: https://www.jstor.org/stable/26408189 Both David and I have posted them here in early commentaries.  You’re right that supply skepticism will continue to feed local opposition because it’s a convenient myth to believe in for those who want to protect their view of their community from invasion by outsiders. This helps fuel those who want to perpetuate segregation to maintain their personal privileges.

      BTW, it’s the height of arrogance on the part of 48 Hills to believe that BEO would bother to reply to an article by a journalist on an obscure website. If you want to engage with them, you will need to publish your critique in a journal.

       

       

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for