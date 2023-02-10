Commentary: Why Commissions Could Be Seen As a Proxy Fight for the Davis Housing Wars

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – On the surface, it looks like a nerd issue. The ultimate of inside baseball. Commissions. It’s hard to get excited about the issues.

And yet there we had the spectacle of Colin Walsh yelling up to the dais in the middle of the meeting and Mayor Will Arnold responding by likening his conduct to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s shouting down President Biden.

Bear with me for a second, but there are layers to this one. At the core, I think is this. At one point the slow growth forces in Davis could get their folks elected to council. Briefly they have actually controlled the majority on council.

But in the last decade or more, that influence has waned significantly. We have seen in the last few election cycles, efforts to run slow growth candidates fall well short.

But despite that political weakness, the structure of Davis governance continues to grant those forces significant power. There is of course Measure J which allows the citizens to block housing and projects. And the robust commission system acts as a key point of access for citizen dissent.

With the city council increasingly out of reach for opponents of housing projects, that put an added importance to the commission structure.

The city does not believe its proposals will interfere with the robust functioning of commissions. They maintain that the subcommittee issue was misconstrued while the time limitations are mostly benign.

But the pushback by some in the community shows how sensitive many are to even perceived attempts to pull back on the influence of commissions.

The city of Davis has avoided the pitfall that has befallen other communities. This week cities like Berkeley and Oakland, for example, are among those whose housing plan was rejected by HCD. A number of cities in the Bay Area are in the same boat, and some have not even tried.

These cities are in danger of having the state impose the “builder’s remedy” which would override local land use authority and could result in the loss of state funding for housing as well as other grants.

But make no mistake, this is a temporary win for Davis—at best.

A key component to this cycle of housing plans is that the city must justify that sites they identify on their housing plans have a reasonable likelihood of being built in the next eight years. I have a good deal of skepticism as to whether the Davis Downtown Plan, for instance, will yield the amount of housing that they are projecting, but evidently HCD believes it is sufficient.

The city is far more concerned about the next cycle. Indeed they should be. Finding sufficient property to build affordable housing is going to be a huge problem. This is precisely why, last week, the Davis City Council announced they would be looking into exemptions for Measure J.

Make no mistake, Measure J is a fourth rail. It was implemented in 2000 in response to the perception that growth on the Davis periphery was out of control and the citizens wanted more say. This has effectively shut down peripheral growth in Davis for the last two decades—nothing has been built, though it appears that Bretton Woods is getting closer and closer to doing so.

Council, despite the fact that Measure J is largely untested from the perspective of being actually able to see a project through to its conclusion, has been reluctant to even attempt or discussion the possibility of revisions—until now.

Can Davis reach its affordable housing requirements in the next cycle without building affordable housing on the periphery? There is a good deal of skepticism about that.

On the other hand, some will argue, well San Francisco has a plan to build 82,000 new homes, more than half will be affordable in the next eight years. They are doing that without building on the periphery.

There is some truth to that argument. But it misses a good deal of fine points. First, will San Francisco actually build that number of homes when they have failed to get anywhere close to those numbers of the last few decades?

Second, it appears that San Francisco is attempting to leverage state and federal funding to purchase surplus and available land, and utilize that funding to fun affordable housing projects.

That is something that the city of Davis should look into. There isn’t a lot of city-owned property in the city, but they could redevelop the Corp Yard on Fifth Street.

Third, there is also the issue of density. While the community has fairly consistently voted down peripheral projects, efforts to build upwards has been met with lawsuits and pushback from the community as well.

A number of San Francisco’s affordable housing projects are going to be high rises—very dense urban developments. Many in Davis have complained about four-story buildings, the council has had to fight to get to seven-story buildings, so are community members going to accept ten-story, high rise, affordable housing projects adjacent to their homes and neighborhoods? It seems unlikely. Yet that’s been part of the San Francisco solution.

The problem that we face however, is solvable if we take a modest approach. This week, we talked a bit about the senior housing affordable project at Bretton Woods. That project, on a land dedication site, shows us what’s possible—5.6 acres, affordable 150 units.

But it also shows us the challenge. It means you can get over 100 units of affordable housing on around 5 acres or less. The problem of course is that there are only a handful of such sites in town that are vacant and available (We aren’t going to put affordable housing, for instance, on a superfund site).

But even if those properties are currently developable, the city would need a way to purchase those sites and then fund the housing. Neither is simple.

Much more land is available of course outside of town, but it took an 80-acre, 580 unit development to get the 5.6 acres, 150 affordable units for Bretton Woods.

Land dedication rather than inclusionary housing is much more efficient, but you still need the land, which means you need a mechanism by which to get approval for the use of the land.

The city is going to look at ways to gain exemption from Measure J, and there might be some sort of trade off that could come into play as well, but in the end, the city is going to figure out how to get those housing units or risk having the state step in—and then who knows what will happen.