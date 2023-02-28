Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Credibility of Breathalyzer Test Questioned at Trial – Vomit Caused by Cheese Snack, Claims Defense  

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
Leave a comment
73 Views
Share:

By Destiny Gurrola 

MODESTO, CA – Defense Attorney James Dunn questioned the credibility of breathalyzers that are standard practice in driving under the influence case, charging in a trial here last Friday in Stanislaus County Superior Court the tests hurts his client’s pursuit of innocence.

The prosecution said the accused was found on the side of the road in his parked car, covered in vomit, with a blood alcohol level above that of the legal amount.

In response, the defense argues the prosecution is simply acting on assumptions and not on evidence which he solidifies by quoting the prosecution saying, “I have to assume.”

It is then argued by attorney Dunn the vomit found on the accused was a result of a large amount of consumption of nacho cheese Doritos. 

It is at this point in the trial that attorney Dunn questioned the credibility of the use of breathalyzers being used being, and that they have been noted previously in similar cases.

According to attorney Dunn, initially the accused “blew” a .09 but then shortly after, blew a 1.0 which, he said, is a recurring issue because the absorption of alcohol in the system affects the results of breathalyzers and can criminalize the innocent. 

Dunn told the jury there are multiple published journals pointing to the inaccuracy of the breathalyzer test that is used by police officers, and shown in court. 

The jury’s decision is not yet available.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for