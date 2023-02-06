Defense Attorney Requests Warrant on Client, Claims He’s Worried about Her

By Jonathan Lewis

WOODLAND, CA – Court-appointed Attorney Rob Gorman appeared at Yolo County Superior Court last Friday to request that Judge Stephen Mock issue a warrant for his missing client.

Attorney Gorman said he visited the last known address for his client twice but had been unable to locate her, noting to the court, “I have not had any contact with her. I’ve even gone by her last known address on two occasions.”

The accused was out on bond and is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor abuse/endangered health of elder or dependent adult, misdemeanor vandalism, two counts of misdemeanor violation of probation and misdemeanor petty theft.

The accused had been scheduled to appear for a pre-hearing conference and a hearing to admit/deny probation violation.

His client is known to have mental health issues, according to Attorney Gorman, and he requested the warrant because he is worried about his client’s well-being.

“She’s unfortunately very mentally ill and, as much as it pains me, I’d like the court to issue a warrant for her so we can find her,” Gorman said.

Attorney Gorman said he planned to get his client extra support through a treatment program and said he hopes the warrant aids in finding the defendant, adding, “We can get her perhaps back on track or back in the vetting process for mental health or addiction intervention.”

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Bulkeley agreed to the request to issue a warrant. Judge Mock issued a $10,000 warrant for the defendant’s felony case and a $5,000 warrant for the misdemeanor case.