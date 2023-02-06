Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 186: Marc Bookman and the Death Penalty Spiral

Date:
Marc Bookman is the co-founder of the nonprofit Atlantic Center for Capital Representation in Philadelphia and author of the book, A Descending Spiral: Exposing the Death Penalty in 12 Essays.

This book is a collection of essays that highlights the injustice of the death penalty.

Listen as he discusses some of the worst aspects of the criminal legal system.  Bookman discusses among other things: racist judges and the role overall of racism in the death penalty, judges who execute despite the jury ruling for life, the role of mental health, and children killing their abusers.

In the end, he concludes that the death penalty is ineffective, arbitrary and widely infected with racism.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

