FBI, CIA, NYPD to be Sued for Concealing Evidence of Malcom X’s Murder

By Paloma Sifuentes 

NEW YORK, NY – Civil rights attorney Ben Crump issued a statement this week here, charging he and co-counsel Ray Hamlin, on behalf of the family of Malcom X, will sue the NY Police Dept. and federal agencies for concealing evidence of the murder of Malcom X.

Crump said they “intend to have vigorous litigation…to have discovery, to be able to take depositions…to make sure some measure of justice can be given to Malcom X’s daughters…”

Crump said Malcom X’s daughters Qubilah Shabazz and Ilyasah Shabazz will file a lawsuit of $100 million against the NYPD and the FBI and CIA for concealing exculpatory evidence in the assassination of Malcom X from the convicted murderers and his family.

Malcolm X was murdered on Feb. 21, 1965 at the age of 39; he was shot 21 times in front of his wife and two daughters at a ballroom in Harlem where he was giving a speech.

Ilyasah Shabazz stated, “We will also seek justice for a man, a very young man—he was only 39 years old—who gave his life for human rights.”

Crump also asked, “If the government compensated the two gentlemen that were wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcom X for tens of millions of dollars, then what is the compensation for the daughters who suffered the most?”

Paloma Sifuentes is a Senior at California State University, Long Beach majoring in Criminal Justice. She plans on attending law school after she graduates with her bachelors degree in the spring of 2023. She is very passionate about Criminal Law and intends on working as an associates attorney in a law firm after law school.

