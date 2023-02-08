Judge Denies Jail Alternative to Woman Taking Care of Dying Grandmother 

By Audrey Sawyer

SACRAMENTO, CA — A woman attended an afternoon hearing in Sacramento County Superior Court this week regarding a bench warrant and failure to appear, although she claimed she was unaware she had an active warrant.

The woman, according to the court, has not served her sentence for felony grand theft from August 2019.

The accused told the court she was unaware she had a warrant, but admitted she hadn’t performed her promised alternative to jail sentence. She said she had been trying to register for a work project program but she was unable to do this because of COVID.

The accused said she’d like to be put on house arrest so she can watch over her grandmother and take care of her because the grandmother is very ill and dying.

“My grandfather just passed away in December. I am the only member of my family who is able and willing to take care of her (the grandmother). If I am not there, she could fall or get hurt,” explained the accused.

Judge Alin Cintean denied the request for her to be on house arrest to care for her grandmother, advising her that she can apply for an application and it is up to the sheriff’s department, adding the warrant has been in place since 2021.