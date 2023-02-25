Judge Denies Request for Supervised OR, Woman With Transportation Issues Jail

By Audrey Sawyer

WOODLAND, CA — A woman remains in jail here after missing probation appointments because she simply couldn’t find reliable transportation to Yolo County Superior Court, claimed her defense this week. It didn’t matter to the judge.

The accused’s original charges include robbery of the second degree, burglary, vandalism, and a prior felony conviction.

Deputy Public Defender Sarah MacDonald cited her client’s failure to appear on reliance on others for transportation to the appointments, but Judge Daniel M. Wolk denied the request to release the woman currently held in jail.

According to Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo, the accused had been released on supervised no bail own recognizance (OR) three times. The woman was released to attend a particular program, but she had left this program and did not keep appointments with probation.

MacDonald stated, “My understanding is that this has been in trial setting status for awhile. It sounds like an issue with her keeping her appointments is transportation issues, she is relying on other folks for transportation. If the court is inclined to release her on supervised OR, perhaps we could get her more services, we can get her on track with some mental health courts.”

Judge Wolk didn’t agree with the defense, referencing multiple failures of the woman’s supervised recognizance in the past. Judge Wolk agreed to reduce the bail requirement from the suggested $50,000 down to $10,000. A trial setting conference is set for Feb. 27.

While DDA Palumbo notes the accused is facing is a maximum of five years, and it would be $50,000 on the bail schedule, MacDonald argues her client has an inability to pay. MacDonald points out that her client is unable to afford even $1,000 for bail.