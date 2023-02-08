Judge Grants Visitation Rights After Domestic Violence Leaves Victim with Injuries 

By Kimberly Torres

MODESTO, CA – Even after a temporary restraining order was issued, a Stanislaus County Superior Court judge this week granted “peaceful” visitation rights to a man who allegedly strangled his partner and left them with bruises with a child present in the home.

The man is being charged with two acts of strangulation and domestic violence with minor children. The alleged domestic violence incident happened late last year, suggesting the minor was in the home during the violent acts.

The victim filed for a temporary restraining order shortly after the domestic violence initially occurred. The restraining order was first issued during the initial hearing on Nov. 17, 2022

The prosecution explained to the court, “The couple was in a heated argument, it escalated to (the accused) pinning her to the floor and continuously strangling her, to the point where she nearly lost consciousness and left her with visible bruises on her neck.”

Although the victim had previously filed a restraining order against the accused, the Stanislaus judge granted the accused “peaceful visitation rights” because both the victim and accused share a child.

The case will return July 20.