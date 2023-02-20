Judge Revokes Accused’s No Bail Release Despite Defense Argument Accused Receiving Medical Treatment 

By Cynthia Hoang-Duong

WOODLAND, CA – While temporarily filling a vacancy in Yolo County Superior Court Dept. 10, Judge Stephen L. Mock revoked a woman’s supervised own recognizance release during a pre-hearing conference Thursday morning.

Appearing by Zoom from the hospital, the accused—and her co-defendant—are facing three felony charges for burglary, grand theft and identity theft, and one misdemeanor for prowling in a property.

However, according to a probation report, the probation officers lost contact with the accused during her SOR release.

Defense attorney David Nelson explained the accused was showering in her apartment and was unaware of when the probation department arrived. Her neighbors misunderstood the officers and informed her that they were visiting her daughter.

Probation officer Vanessa Flores said that she could not confirm Nelson’s statements; however, she complained that the accused had been “completely non-compliant.”

In response, Nelson maintained the accused has been repeatedly admitted and discharged from the hospital because of her medical conditions, including congestive heart failure and throat cancer.

He also reminded the court that Judge David Rosenberg had released her on SOR to allow her to receive medical treatment.

Judge Mock countered that the accused had been informed of the probation department’s home visit that day.

Flores reiterated her request for the judge to revoke the accused’s SOR release, but Defense Attorney Nelson asked the court to deny the request given the accused’s medical condition.

He stressed the accused has been “in and out of the infirmary and jail a number of times when she was incarcerated because of her condition.”

Given that the probation report indicated that, on several instances, the probation department failed to contact the accused, the judge revoked the SOR and held a $10,000 warrant for two weeks until March 2.