Judge Sets No Bail Without Prejudice Against Man Accused in Amazon Robbery Case

By Jariah Moore

SACRAMENTO, CA – Sacramento County Court Commissioner Alin Cintean and Deputy District Attorney Rona Fillipini agreed to eliminate a man’s bail – and keep him in jail – following his alleged robbery of an Amazon driver.

The accused is charged with carjacking and co-robbery with a “prior strike conviction,” according to the court a future hearing date was set to align with that of the accused’s alleged co-robber.

According to the district attorney, the accused participated in the robbery of an Amazon driver with another man. She explained they allegedly “shook her [the driver] down for her phone once she was out of the vehicle,” and that the accused “had the gun.”

The accused had been in juvenile detention on the strike.

During a discussion regarding bail, the public defender acknowledged the accused had made efforts to improve himself in recent times.

“I don’t have a lot of information based on the facts, obviously, but I will say that he’s been clean for approximately one month, he does go to drug treatment daily, he is actively bettering himself,” she said.

The public defender also noted the accused is attending online college, and that he is employed.

Regardless of this, however, Commissioner Cintean said keeping the accused detained would be a benefit for community safety, describing the accused as “a danger at this point.”

The accused no longer has bail posted, meaning he must remain in jail for the time being. His case was also set without prejudice in accordance with the district attorney’s request.