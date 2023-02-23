Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Judge Sets No Bail Without Prejudice Against Man Accused in Amazon Robbery Case

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
414 Views
Share:

By Jariah Moore

SACRAMENTO, CA – Sacramento County Court Commissioner Alin Cintean and Deputy District Attorney Rona Fillipini agreed to eliminate a man’s bail – and keep him in jail – following his alleged robbery of an Amazon driver.

The accused is charged with carjacking and co-robbery with a “prior strike conviction,” according to the court a future hearing date was set to align with that of the accused’s alleged co-robber.

According to the district attorney, the accused participated in the robbery of an Amazon driver with another man. She explained they allegedly “shook her [the driver] down for her phone once she was out of the vehicle,” and that the accused “had the gun.”

The accused had been in juvenile detention on the strike.

During a discussion regarding bail, the public defender acknowledged the accused had made efforts to improve himself in recent times.

“I don’t have a lot of information based on the facts, obviously, but I will say that he’s been clean for approximately one month, he does go to drug treatment daily, he is actively bettering himself,” she said.

The public defender also noted the accused is attending online college, and that he is employed.

Regardless of this, however, Commissioner Cintean said keeping the accused detained would be a benefit for community safety, describing the accused as “a danger at this point.”

The accused no longer has bail posted, meaning he must remain in jail for the time being. His case was also set without prejudice in accordance with the district attorney’s request.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Jariah Moore is a third-year student at UCLA. She obtained an AA in English prior to transferring, and will earn a BA in English in 2024. Upon graduation, she plans to attend law school and become an attorney. She hopes to advocate for minority groups throughout her practice.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for