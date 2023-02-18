Los Angeles County Officially Arraigned on Murder, Reckless Driving Charge in death of 12-Year-Old Boy

By Emily Saroyan

LOS ANGELES, CA – George Gascón, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, has announced Ricardo Castro, an LA County Sheriff Deputy, has been now officially charged with murder and vehicle manslaughter killing a 12-year-old boy after the officer crashed his vehicle into another car.

Gascón said, at approximately 3:55 p.m., on Nov. 3, 2021, Castro was alleged to be driving at a high rate of speed on a street with a speed limit between 25 mph to 35 mph depending on the presence of school children.

He crashed his vehicle with another vehicle making a left-hand turn, resulting in the serious injuries of the driver and the death of their 12-year-old brother.



District Attorney Gascón noted the deputy recklessly drove on a busy street designated as a school children’s zone, and that family and friends are struggling with the irreparable damage caused by the outcome of Castro’s driving habits.

South Gate Police Chief Darren Arakawa commented, “It seems commonplace in Los Angeles County to see some motorist driving recklessly and at freeway speeds on residential and business streets. The outcome of these driving habits of some sadly has irreparable consequences.”

Castro has now been charged with multiple counts, including one count of murder, vehicular manslaughter, and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.