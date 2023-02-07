Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Man’s Lack of Transportation Morphs Infraction into 45 Days in County Jail

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
Leave a comment
95 Views
Share:

By Kimberly Torres

VENTURA, CA – A man facing an infraction here in Ventura County Superior Court wound up sentenced to 45 days in jail because he missed his court date due to what he claimed is a lack of transportation.

The accused was charged with “failure to appear,” which meant his simple infraction charge had morphed to an additional misdemeanor.

The defense attorney explained to the judge, “My client apologizes to the court…he does not reside in Ventura County and does not have reliable transportation. For this reason, we ask the court to overlook (his actions) this time.”

But the judge didn’t overlook it.

The judge, instead, lectured the accused, “Well Sir, it does not matter the reason why you failed to show” and continued to say “you have to figure it out one way or the other this is not probation” referring to the accused’s previous encounters with the law.

The accused said he was more familiar with the probation office’s flexibility.

The accused was sentenced to 45 days in jail, with the judge stating, “Because you failed to appear last time, unfortunately, the lowest I can go is 45 days in county jail.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for