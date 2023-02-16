Memphis Police Officer Facing Penalty Up to 10 Years in Prison for Abusing Power and Violently Assaulting Man 

By Destiny Gurrola

MEMPHIS, TN – Memphis Police Officer Armando Bustamante is facing up to 10 years in prison for allegedly violently assaulting a man, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

While on duty, Officer Bustamante allegedly used his assault weapon and hands to conduct a violent assault by striking a man on the head, without any legal justification to do so, the DOJ said.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke stated, “Officers who willfully use excessive force without basis are not above the law and will be held accountable.”

And, U.S Attorney Kevin Ritz “The overwhelming majority of police officers do their jobs honorably and lawfully. As this case shows, we will not hesitate to hold those who violate civil rights laws to account.”

Assistant Director Luis Quesada, of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, noted, “Civil rights are at the core of the FBI’s mission, and we are dedicated to ensuring that those who are sworn to protect their communities do so without violating the civil rights of those they serve.”

Special Agent Douglas S. DePodesta of the FBI Memphis Field Office added, “This plea is the result of the efforts of law enforcement to ensure that any officer who violates the civil rights of those they are sworn to protect is brought to justice…wearing a badge does not make one above the law.”

June 15 is the set date for sentencing.