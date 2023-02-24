Motion to Suppress Unjustly Obtained Evidence Denied    

By Destiny Gurrola

MODESTO, CA – A judge here in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week denied a motion by the defense to suppress evidence because of a claim it was obtained illegally.

The charges brought before the court were misdemeanors.

The defense attorney explained police officers on the scene were only permitted to search the car of the parolee (the driver) and any containers within the car that may hold the suspected objects.

The defense noted the accused’s purse, which was on the passenger side, could not have been suspected, by any reasonable person, to hold the meth pipe, the illegal item.

However, the judge disagreed, although the defense argued again the purse should not be permitted to be searched because it did not have what was being searched for by officers in the first place.

The defense attorney stated had it not been for the search of the purse, then the other charges of the accused would not have been filed because there would have otherwise not been any subsequent suspicion.