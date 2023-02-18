Breaking News
My View: Davis Needs to Do More to Promote Housing Solutions

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A few months ago, members of the city council including now-Mayor Will Arnold and Vice Mayor Josh Chapman suggested the need for the city and school district to look into the issue of declining enrollment and how the city’s housing situation has contributed to it.

Chapman in October asked “how do we get more proactive when it comes to housing in this community?  And how do we grow the number of families that are, that are living here who have school-aged children so that they can attend schools here and can be part of this community?”

Since then, other than the city addressing the Housing Element and creating a subcommittee of Bapu Vaitla and Gloria Partida to look into housing issues, particularly affordable housing, there has not been much movement from the city on housing.

One area where the city is looking is a possible modification or expansion of the affordable housing exemption for Measure J.

As Bapu Vaitla noted in January, “It’s time to talk about an affordable exemption for Measure J/R/D.  It’s time.  So let’s open the community conversation.  Let’s hear about it.”

That’s what it is going to take—a large conversation about housing to get enough folks to be willing to even consider such a modification.

As we have noted, a large percentage of Davis residents (a couple of polls suggests 70 percent) believe that housing affordability in Davis is a huge problem.

The remedy to that is not clear.

The state has put forward some remedies that don’t appear to be working.

This week, Senator Scott Wiener, for example, introduced legislation to make the “Builder’s Remedy” permanent.  Currently SB 35 is set to sunset in 2025, but the new legislation would extend it indefinitely.

Senator Wiener explained that, according to data from UC Berkeley’s Terner Center, they found that in the first four years the bill was in effect, 18,000 units of housing have either been approved or are in the process of being approved under SB 35, and “three-quarters of those units, are below market rate.

“We are desperately in need of new homes in California. We are short millions of homes,” Senator Wiener said.  He added, “SB 35 is a good government measure that will allow us to accelerate home construction. It’s very simple. If you meet all the rules, you meet the zoning and setbacks and designs and everything else, you, you get your permit without a hyper-politicized, chaotic, process that can take years, uh, and lead to litigation because anyone who has an attorney can challenge you.”

But while 18,000 units of mostly low income housing is good news, it’s not exactly a gamechanger, especially over a four-year period.

Moreover, as Sustainable Growth Yolo pointed out in a tweet this week, “The Builders Remedy is great but won’t work in lots of places. City of Davis produced a report *last month* showing 20% low-income requirement is very hard to be feasible. Update Builders Remedy to factor in what can be accomplished in places like Davis.”

The other major housing law was SB 9 which was supposed to pave the way for duplexes—but hasn’t.

As Jason Ward, an economist with the Rand Corporation and associate director of the Rand Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles, wrote in an op-ed in the LA Times last week, “the law that some were convinced would make the sky fall (has instead) barely registered.”

He notes two requirements that “reduce its scope, curbing its ability to boost housing production.”

The first is the requirement that the property be owner-occupied.  In short, “the law requires property owners looking to split a lot, the most consequential part of the bill, commit to living on the property for at least three years after approval.”

Second, “one individual cannot invoke SB 9 to split two adjacent lots, even if they own both.”

Ward explains these restrictions were added late in the process in order to assure lawmakers that SB 9 “benefits homeowners NOT institutional investors.”

Ward notes that “such restrictions effectively rule out any professional builder, large or small, from using SB 9 unless they want to purchase one property at a time and live on it while the lot is split and, at most, three new units of housing are created. This is an unlikely approach to making a feasible living in California.”

One of our commenters yesterday noted, “Davis doesn’t need more ‘unaffordable’ $900,000 homes.  What it needs is more affordable homes selling for $500,000 or less.”

That’s a big problem.

Ned Resnikoff, Policy Director of California YIMBY, pointed out this week that it’s the middle- and lower-income people that are getting hammered by the housing crisis.

He said “the fact is that California has been losing lower- and middle-income residents to other states for some time while continuing to gain higher-income adults.”

And he added, “The biggest risk is not that California loses its wealthy population but that it continues to hollow out its middle class and plunge deeper into a second Gilded Age.”

That’s why Davis is in such trouble here, because it is losing its middle income base that formed the backbone of school-aged families that have been slowly and incrementally forced out of the community.

Declining enrollment is a huge threat to the character of this community because it threatens to erode the vitality of our schools, which has been one of the great assets of Davis.

So what is the answer?

I have put forward a variety of ideas including pre-approvals of a limited amount of peripheral land, exemptions for affordable housing, and city investment in vacant and underutilized properties, but at the end of the day, the community has to decide what it wants to be and what it wants to do.

So the first step is to have a sustained community dialogue on housing and schools—it needs to allow all voices to be heard but also educate the community on the dangers and risks of the current trajectory.

And it has to do this relatively quickly.  2024 is just around the corner.  The council has a lot of work to do if it wants to put something on the ballot for 2024—it has to lay the groundwork otherwise the forces of the status quo will simply shout down another round of proposals.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard.

  1. Ron Oertel

    The implications of these statements (which consist of the first five paragraphs of this article) are downright unethical.

    It seems to be stating that Affordable housing should be pursued (and poor students “recruited”) simply to avoid right-sizing the school system. 

    And that the council also plans to use this argument to undermine Measure J (which already has an exemption for Affordable housing).

    Is this actually what those on the council are pushing for – or is it just due to David’s “connecting of the dots” in this article?  (Hard to tell, but Chapman’s comments above are particularly-concerning.)

    1. Matt Williams

      That is an interesting article Ron.  It does have a very urban focus, which is somewhat tangential to our bedroom community reality here in Davis, but it is thought provoking. So I have made an effort to apply it to our current situation in Davis.

      One of the points that the article makes is that Davis does NOT need more “unaffordable” $900,000 homes.  Unfortunately $900,000 homes are what developers in Davis want to build. And as Jim Frame points out in his 8:16 comment the affordable housing funding model being used here in Davis makes those “market rate” homes even more expensive.

      What Davis needs to achieve the outcome described in your article is more homes selling for $500,000 or less … homes that are affordable for young families.  To anccomplish that, our community and our elected leaders should pursue a different approach to achieving both those goals … pursuing Federal andState grants to produce 100% affordable housing. And as Jim Frame also points out, housing like that is given the green light by Measure J.

      Further, the fastest way to increase the availability of affordable housing in Davis would be for the State of California to assign a RHNA allocation to UCD, and then enforce the achievement of that metric.

      UCD adds more housing demand to the Davis community, and probably to all of Yolo County than any other entity or jurisdiction.  Yet they are NOT held accountable for that burden they impose on the community.

      If UCD were to comply with RHNA the number of housing units built in their jurisdiction would increase substantially … and they would be forced to consider changes in enrollment policy that would ensure those built units were occupied.  Imagine the increase in affordable housing availability in Davis if UCD students were required to live on campus for two years rather than one.

      In closing this reply to you, as a Davis resident who has paid a lot of attention to UCD housing, how many Affordable units has UCD built over the recent years? Are 15% of their units Affordable?

      1. Ron Oertel

        One of the points that the article makes is that Davis does NOT need more “unaffordable” $900,000 homes.

        Unfortunately $900,000 homes are what developers in Davis want to build. And as Jim Frame points out in his 8:16 comment the affordable housing funding model being used here in Davis makes those “market rate” homes even more expensive.

        What Davis needs to achieve the outcome described in your article is more homes selling for $500,000 or less … homes that are affordable for young families.

        In regard to the price of housing, aren’t there actually quite a few “families” who can easily-afford a $900K house?  (Which wouldn’t even be an entry-level house – in much of the Bay Area.)

        Is the word “family” (whatever that means) synonymous with being “poor”? And what exactly is the point of building more housing for families in particular, given that the vast majority of the current housing stock is ALREADY well-suited for families?

        Who (other than those associated with an oversized school district) is clamoring for more “families”? And why?

        Who (exactly) is the $900K house (or the $500K house) “for”?  Is there some kind of waiting list for either one?  Folks camped-out underneath local overpasses, waiting for such an opportunity?

        Also, do they already have access to the Internet? Because even now (during this tight inventory period, with declining housing prices) there’s houses listed for sale which are quite suitable for “families”.

  3. Jim Frame

    One area where the city is looking is a possible modification or expansion of the affordable housing exemption for Measure J.

    Modify it to say what?  The existing exception already accommodates rezoning peripheral land for affordable housing.

    The problem isn’t Measure J, it’s the affordable housing funding model.  Under existing law (J/R/D) the city has the ability to rezone peripheral land for affordable housing, but it has no source of money to build the housing.   And private developers don’t want to build affordable because there’s little or no profit in it.

    The model the city has been using is telling market-rate developers, “We’ll let you build your market rate project as long as you subsidize and build a certain percentage of affordable housing.”  That subsidy is reflected in the cost of the market rate components of the project, which further drives up the cost of resale housing all over the city.  And the new market-rate units add population that increases the need for service workers, thus increasing the need for affordable housing to accommodate the additional low-income workers.  It’s a crappy model.

    The lack of affordable housing in Davis isn’t driven by local or regional factors alone.  It’s a statewide problem, and needs a statewide solution.

  4. Matt Williams

    Chapman in October asked “how do we get more proactive when it comes to housing in this community?  And how do we grow the number of families that are, that are living here who have school-aged children so that they can attend schools here and can be part of this community?”

    I completely agree the Council needs to get more proactive and provide leadership and a Vision.  As Jim Frame points out in his 8:16 comment the affordable housing funding model being used here in Davis makes the “market rate” homes even more expensive. They are already $900,000 on average and that average is rising.

    If the Council really wants to provide proactive leadership to address housing affordability, the fastest way to increase the availability of affordable housing in Davis would be for the State of California to assign a RHNA allocation to UCD, and then enforce the achievement of that metric.

    UCD adds more housing demand to the Davis community, and probably to all of Yolo County than any other entity or jurisdiction.  Yet they are NOT held accountable for that burden they impose on the community.

    If UCD were to comply with RHNA the number of housing units built in their jurisdiction would increase substantially … and they would be forced to consider changes in enrollment policy that would ensure those built units were occupied.  Imagine the increase in affordable housing availability in Davis if UCD students were required to live on campus for two years rather than one.

  5. Jim Frame

    Given the repeatedly expressed desire of Davis citizens to grow slowly and onto as little adjacent ag land as is practical, consider this:  the entire Davis RHNA assignment (current cycle) could be built on about 100 acres of land using typical densities.  That’s a parcel about the same size as the DISC2 project.  But if it were to be done under the developer-subsidized model, below are the approximate parcel sizes it would take to get the RHNA assignment built at various levels of affordable percentages:

    50%   325 acres (a bit smaller than the Covell Village parcel, which is 383 acres)

    40%  440 acres

    30%   630 acres

    20%   1010 acres

    15%   1390 acres

    (If anyone would like to review the spreadsheet I used to calculate these, let me know and I’ll pass it along.)

     

    1. Ron Oertel

      Excellent analysis, though I would note one thing:

      Other than providing small plots of land within larger, market-rate developments, I don’t believe that peripheral developers “subsidize” anything.

      The funds to actually build those Affordable components apparently come from the government, not developers. That’s why Creekside (for example) took some 25 years or so after the completion of Mace Ranch to complete.

      (Which at that point, appeared to have no “nexus” in regard to the Mace Ranch approval at all.)

      Developers only provide small plots of land, within the larger development. Essentially costing them next to “nothing”.

      And each time that the government funds an Affordable component, it results in fewer funds available elsewhere in the state.

      The part that’s really disturbing about all of this is that Affordable developers have “latched onto” sprawling proposals (in conjunction with landowners and market-rate developers).  As such, Affordable developers have sold their souls.

  6. Don Shor

    Davis is aging. The demographic mix is spreading to the extremes with college students and retirees making up increasing percentages. The middle is disappearing.

    The impacts will include

    — continuing decline in retail options, especially downtown.

    — The tax base to support the many amenities that Davisites take for granted – parks, greenbelts, bike paths, sport fields and other recreation facilities – will decline. It will be necessary to reduce amenities or continue to increase taxes.

    — decline in school district enrollment leading to fewer course offerings.

    While I certainly think that the city can pursue funding options for stand-alone affordable housing, I don’t see where there are parcels likely to be available for those projects unless they’re donated as part of a regular subdivision development. Jim’s spreadsheet is a very useful guide as to what is needed.

    With this tool you can look around and see where there might be 100 acres available:

    https://www.mapdevelopers.com/area_finder.php

    Not many sites. For example, there’s about 88 acres north of town near the Mace Curve, but I doubt that the owners would sell or donate it unless they were also developing an adjacent parcel.

    If Davis is to

    — get a more stable demographic mix,

    — sustain the current level and quality of the school district,

    — provide housing that is affordable at various levels,

    — and meet the RHNA requirements now and going forward

    … it is going to be necessary to approve and provide the infrastructure for at least one new subdivision. The only place for that, realistically, is a peripheral development.

    The “conversation” Davis probably needs to have isn’t whether to develop peripherally, it’s when, where, and how fast to build it out, and how the basic amenities people expect near their neighborhoods will be provided.

Leave a Reply

