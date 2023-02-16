New Law Seals California Offender Records

By D. Razor Babb

Most of California’s over 100,000 incarcerated criminal offenders will eventually be released. A new law gives those ex-offenders a chance at a new start in life without the impossible burden of old convictions emblazoned across their records like a scarlet letter. Authored by state senator Maria Elena Durazo (Dem) of Los Angeles, Senate Bill 731 enables nearly all old convictions to be sealed after sentence completion, and an additional four years of clean programming, with no adverse criminal justice system missteps.

SB 731 is the most far-reaching criminal records sealing system in the country, ensuring that Californian’s who have served their sentence will be given a balanced opportunity at securing a stable future. Nearly one in five Californians have a criminal record, almost 8 million citizens. Prior convictions can hamper a person’s chances at decent employment, fair housing, volunteering, or even coaching their kid’s sports teams. SB 731 allows people who have made bad or terrible choices in their past a more level playing field.

Most ex-felons understand their responsibility in the crimes they have committed and have undergone rigorous rehabilitative efforts. Serving a prison sentence, successfully completing parole (in many cases), and going another four years without incident deserves a chance at redemption. Allowing opportunity rather than extending the stigma of incarceration enhances public safety by creating better citizens, and exemplifies a move toward criminal justice reform.