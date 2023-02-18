Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

RJI Podcast: Tyre Nichols’ Death, Race & Policing, Restorative Policing

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
27 Views
Share:

Today’s podcast is on multiple subjects including the recent violent police beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols (Memphis, TN). During this 90-minute podcast we have a robust and intense discussion about Mr. Nichols’ death, policing and race, and restorative policing. Our esteemed guests include Professor David Love (Pennsylvania), Carlton Mayers, II, Esq. (Ilinois), and Reverend Jack Sullivan, Jr. (Ohio). The podcast is moderated by RJI (Restorative Justice International) President Lisa Rea.

David Love: Journalism and Media Studies Professor at Rutgers School of Communication and Information, and a writer based in Philadelphia, PA. Contact: david.love@rutgers.edu.

Carlton T. Mayers, II: a national public safety and policing reform expert who works with communities on the state and local level throughout the U.S. He is the CEO of Mayers Strategic Solutions, LLC and is based in Chicago, IL. Contact: empower@mayerssolutions.com

Reverend Jack Sullivan, Jr.: Executive Director, Ohio Council of Churches, ordained Pastor, crime survivor, and member of RJI’s Global Advisory Council. He is based in Columbus, OH. Contact: jsullivan@ohcouncilchs.org

RJI’s White Paper on Restorative Policing (2016): https://www.restorativejusticeinternational.com/restorative-policing-white-paper-released-rji-working-group-july-6-2016/

Also find RJI’s restorative policing webinar (2016) at our site located at the News tab.

We thank our guests today for their important contribution to this podcast. RJI will continue to work on these problems with your help. Be involved in the future of policing by working for restorative policing in the U.S. and globally contact RJI at our portal. Thank you for supporting RJI’s work by contributing to us.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for