RJI Podcast: Tyre Nichols’ Death, Race & Policing, Restorative Policing

Today’s podcast is on multiple subjects including the recent violent police beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols (Memphis, TN). During this 90-minute podcast we have a robust and intense discussion about Mr. Nichols’ death, policing and race, and restorative policing. Our esteemed guests include Professor David Love (Pennsylvania), Carlton Mayers, II, Esq. (Ilinois), and Reverend Jack Sullivan, Jr. (Ohio). The podcast is moderated by RJI (Restorative Justice International) President Lisa Rea.

David Love: Journalism and Media Studies Professor at Rutgers School of Communication and Information, and a writer based in Philadelphia, PA. Contact: david.love@rutgers.edu.

Carlton T. Mayers, II: a national public safety and policing reform expert who works with communities on the state and local level throughout the U.S. He is the CEO of Mayers Strategic Solutions, LLC and is based in Chicago, IL. Contact: empower@mayerssolutions.com

Reverend Jack Sullivan, Jr.: Executive Director, Ohio Council of Churches, ordained Pastor, crime survivor, and member of RJI’s Global Advisory Council. He is based in Columbus, OH. Contact: jsullivan@ohcouncilchs.org

RJI’s White Paper on Restorative Policing (2016): https://www.restorativejusticeinternational.com/restorative-policing-white-paper-released-rji-working-group-july-6-2016/

Also find RJI’s restorative policing webinar (2016) at our site located at the News tab.

We thank our guests today for their important contribution to this podcast.