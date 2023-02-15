Breaking News
San Francisco DA Confirms Arrest in Connection to Synagogue Shooting

By Kimberly Torres 

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced it has charged a suspect in two hate crime incidents.

“A suspect is charged with multiple felonies and hate crime allegations in connection to two separate incidents,” confirmed the DAO this week.

“Prosecution of this case will be handled by the new vulnerable Victims Unit established which oversees prosecution of crimes perpetrated against vulnerable victims and houses prosecutions of hate crimes and more,” according to the DAO statement.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, “This is another deplorable example where our Jewish Community has been targeted for who they are and what they believe…there is no doubt that anti-Semitism is real and we must stand for our Jewish Community against it”

Jenkins explained a man was arrested by San Francisco police Feb. 3, following an investigation into two Richmond District incidents.

The district attorney added the man “has been in custody since his arrest. Prosecutors will seek pretrial detention in the case because of the public risk that he opposes. (He) faces more than 10 years in state prison if convicted of all the charges and the hate crime allegations are found to be true.”

The two felony counts charge the accused of making threats, obstructing the exercise of religion, one misdemeanor of disturbing a religious meeting, and five counts of misdemeanor “rendition of a replica firearm,” added Jenkins.  

The DA said it is an ongoing investigation, although charges have been filed against the alleged. 

Kim is a senior at California State University Long Beach majoring in criminal justice and criminology. She is a first generation college student, as well as a first generation Mexican-American. After graduation, she plans to study international affairs, in hopes of cultivating and improving a better system for all.

