Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Sunday Commentary: As If on Cue, Court Illustrates Problems with CEQA

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Environment, Homeless, Housing, Opinion, State of California
(8) Comments
142 Views
Share:
Photograph by Felicia Kieselhorst // bartable.bart.gov

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Earlier this week, I noted the continued problems with CEQA and its ability to thwart housing projects—and then a California Appellate Court on cue provided a case study to illustrate exactly that.

While the appellate court rejected some of the more onerous arguments put forward by neighborhood groups attempting to stop a student housing plan at the People’s Park in Berkeley, it did block, at least for now, UC Berkeley from building student housing and opens a new avenue for future groups to block development using the increasingly controversial state environmental law.

This will not be the final say, as the university will appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court—but for now, it’s a problem beyond the immediate concern of student housing in Berkeley.

Facing a mounting housing crisis and an acute shortage of affordable campus housing, along with rising homelessness and housing insecurity, the university put forth a plan to redesign the park to provide about 1,100 student beds, along with 125 beds for lower-income and formerly unhoused people.

The court ruled with “Good Neighbor” on two critical arguments.  First that the “EIR failed to justify the decision not to consider alternative locations to the People’s Park project.”  And second and more ominous, “it failed to assess potential noise impacts from loud student parties in residential neighborhoods near the campus, a longstanding problem that the EIR improperly dismissed as speculative.”

It could have been worse.

The court wrote, “We are unpersuaded by Good Neighbor’s contention that the EIR was required to analyze an alternative to the long range development plan that would limit student enrollment.”

They added, “We also reject Good Neighbor’s view that the EIR improperly restricted the geographic scope of the plan to the campus and nearby properties, excluding several more distant properties. Nor did the EIR fail to adequately assess and mitigate environmental impacts related to population growth and displacement of existing residents.”

Good Neighbor arguments were that “unplanned and unmitigated population growth would exacerbate the city’s existing homeless crisis” and would lead “to physical impacts on parks, streets and other public spaces, public safety issues related to homeless encampments locating in unsafe locations, and an increase in public health problems.”

The court calls this evidence for this kind of displacement theory “insufficient.”  They write, “The theory may appeal to common sense, and it may ring true in a region with crazy housing costs and rampant homelessness.”

In short, the court said that opponents failed to present the type of evidence or expert opinion that their worst-case scenario would come true.

But where the court did rule—with regard to noise and other impacts—critics have denounced the ruling.

“The campus is dismayed by this unprecedented and dangerous decision to dramatically expand CEQA, and the campus will ask the California Supreme Court to overturn it,” the school said in a statement.

“Left in place, this decision will indefinitely delay all of UC Berkeley’s planned student housing, which is desperately needed by our students and fully supported by the City of Berkeley’s mayor and other elected representatives,” the statement said. “This decision has the potential to prevent colleges and universities across the State of California from providing students with the housing they need and deserve.”

As UC Davis Law Professor Chris Elmendorf explained, “To hold that CEQA requires analysis of behavioral tendencies of demographic groups brought into a neighborhood by a project is to invite invite all kinds of ugly challenges to affordable housing, shelters, group homes, rehab centers, etc.”

Elmendorf pointed out, “To establish that student noise is a genuine problem, not a fiction grounded in prejudice, the court relies on (1) City of Berkeley’s legislative finding that noise from student parties is ‘intolerable,’ and (2) ‘public comments based on personal observations’ and the University’s own efforts to mitigate student noise.”

But he said, “But the court’s distinction between ‘genuine’ behavioral issues and ‘prejudice[d]’ speculations about such issues won’t prevent the weaponization of its holding.”

The question is what happens next.

Governor Newsom in a statement on Saturday called the CEQA process “clearly broken,” noting that “a few wealthy Berkeley homeowners” have the ability through the law and litigation to “block desperately needed student housing for years and even decades.”

He said, “California cannot afford to be held hostage by NIMBYs who weaponize CEQA to block student and affordable housing.”

The governor continued, “This selfish mindset is driving up housing prices, and making our state less affordable.”  He said, “The law needs to change, and I am committed to working with lawmakers this year to making more changes so our state can build the housing we desperately need.”

Senator Wiener in response to the governor’s statement, thanked the governor “for understanding how badly broken CEQA is, how badly it harms our housing goals, & how badly it needs structural reforms.”

He tweeted, “You have our commitment to work with you & your Administration to get this done.”

From the perspective of Elmendorf, however, he tweeted, “This is a carefully written opinion. While I am not at all convinced by the court’s response to my pragmatic concerns about the ‘bad behavior & demographics’ holding, the court does a good job grounding its decision in statutory text & precedent.”

That could make it difficult for the court to overturn it.

Last year a similar problem in Berkeley saw the Supreme Court decline to hear the case, forcing the state legislature to act.

Tweeted Elmendof, “I wish Berkeley the best of luck with its appeal, but the CEQA problems highlighted by the new opinion are crying out for a legislative fix. Quite simply, the local effects of adding more people to an already urbanized area should not be CEQA impacts. Period.”

While the governor and Senator Wiener clearly signaled some support for the legislative route, as we noted earlier this week, in the past that has proven difficult.

Noah DeWitt, writing for the Pepperdine Law Review, argues that the legislature has repeatedly failed to pass major CEQA reforms—for a variety of reasons.  And when it has, DeWitt has found that most have yielded minor if non-existent results.

The state has attempted to streamline some of those processes, and create exemptions to CEQA, but as we know, even those exemptions carry with them procedural hurdles and can form the basis for litigation.

What has passed—notable bills like SB 35, SB 540, and AB 73—have “fatal flaws,” particularly trading CEQA exemptions for costly prevailing wage obligations.  These have pleased labor interests, but they have at the same time undermined the benefit of streamlining.

DeWitt argues that California should look toward three other states—Massachusetts, Minnesota, and New York—as each has “reformed their environmental statutes in ways that can provide California with solutions to its own CEQA barriers.”

This particular case might require a simpler fix—simply eliminate this kind of analysis from a CEQA review.

There is no doubt efforts will emerge to reform CEQA, but if history is a guide, I wouldn’t hold my breath on any sort of legislative fix that goes broader than the current situation in Berkeley.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

8 thoughts on “Sunday Commentary: As If on Cue, Court Illustrates Problems with CEQA”

  1. Walter Shwe

    I agree with Noah DeWitt that California desperately needs to look at other states on ways to reform the CEQA. In the final analysis, NIMBYs don’t have a valid and selfish leg to stand on.

  2. Ron Oertel

    The court wrote, “We are unpersuaded by Good Neighbor’s contention that the EIR was required to analyze an alternative to the long range development plan that would limit student enrollment.”

    So, how is it that a state which has 500,000 fewer residents than it did a few years ago (also) has UCs which continue to pursue enrollment growth?

    Not to mention a declining birthrate?

    https://www.ppic.org/blog/californias-plunging-birth-rates/#:~:text=California's%20birth%20rate%20(births%20per,to%20be%20similar%20to%202021).

    1. Don Shor
      UC Office of the President February 24, 2022

      Systemwide applications climb to highest number ever in UC’s 154-year history

      The University of California announced today (Feb. 24) that its campuses received a record-breaking number of applications for fall 2022, underscoring UC’s position as one of the most sought-after higher education systems in the world.

      Systemwide freshman applications jumped by 7,140 over 2021, rising by 3.5 percent to an all-time high of 210,840 for fall 2022 from 203,700 in fall 2021. California freshman applications also saw impressive gains with 3.3 percent growth over 2021, and 16.8 percent growth from fall 2020.

      “The University of California remains an institution of choice for so many hardworking prospective undergraduates,” said President Michael V. Drake, M.D. “This diverse group of students has shown their commitment to pursuing higher education and we are thrilled they want to join us at UC.”

      The University also saw an increase in the socioeconomic diversity of its California applicant pool for fall 2022. Systemwide, the proportion of California freshman applicants and California Community College (CCC) transfer applicants from low-income families grew to 46 percent and 56 percent respectively for the 2022 application period.

      Community college enrollment declined nationally for fall 2021 due to the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic. This trend was especially true for California Community Colleges (CCCs), where enrollment declined by roughly 15 percent for fall 2020. That dramatic drop decreased the available pipeline of students applying to transfer to UC from CCCs for fall 2022. Systemwide, transfer applications decreased 12.6 percent from last year to 40,339, and applications from domestic California Community College students decreased by 13 percent, to 30,936, for fall 2022.

      “UC is aware of the decrease in transfer applications and California Community College students across the system and is working to ensure that this critical group is supported in their efforts to apply at our campuses,” said Han Mi Yoon-Wu, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions at UC. “We are committed to having a strong and diverse pipeline of students.”

      UC’s dedicated outreach efforts to California high schools contributed to a surge in applications from California freshmen in underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, and in applications from low-income students for fall 2022.

      Chicano/Latino students comprised the largest ethnic group of the pool of California freshman applicants (38.1 percent) for the third year in a row, a 4.1 percent increase over the past year. Similarly, Chicano/Latino students comprised the largest ethnic group of the pool of California Community College (CCC) applicants (31.8 percent) for the fifth year in a row. In addition, important gains were made in systemwide freshman applications for fall 2022 from American Indian students (32.8 percent increase over the past year), African American students (2.8 percent increase over the past year) and Asian American students (5.8 percent increase over the past year).

      Additional details about the fall 2022 applicants to the University can be found here, along with preliminary campus-by-campus breakdowns.

      https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/record-breaking-number-students-apply-university-california-fall-2022

      1. Ron Oertel

        Community college enrollment declined nationally for fall 2021 due to the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic. This trend was especially true for California Community Colleges (CCCs), where enrollment declined by roughly 15 percent for fall 2020. That dramatic drop decreased the available pipeline of students applying to transfer to UC from CCCs for fall 2022. Systemwide, transfer applications decreased 12.6 percent from last year to 40,339, and applications from domestic California Community College students decreased by 13 percent, to 30,936, for fall 2022.
         
        UC’s dedicated outreach efforts to California high schools contributed to a surge in applications from California freshmen in underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, and in applications from low-income students for fall 2022.

        Ah, so they’re “recruiting” students who otherwise might have attended a community college for the first couple of years.  Or, pursued other options.

        Attempting to take a bigger piece of a shrinking pie.  In other words, “poaching” students from community colleges.  (Sound “familiar”?) And communities impacted by this unannounced decision be damned.

        Left “unexplained” is the reason that Covid reportedly impacted community colleges, but not UCs.

        1. Don Shor

          The University of California is working to make the proven financial and professional benefits of a UC education available to demographic groups who had previously been underserved. Do you oppose that?

        2. Ron Oertel

          That’s one way to view it.

          Another way might be that the UC system is primarily concerned about its own interests.

          This sounds very familiar regarding what DJUSD (and other school districts) do, as well.  Trying to cram everyone into limited locations (for their own interests), while increasingly abandoning the communities which actually need investment.

          With a governor and other politicians “tarring and feathering” communities impacted by this unannounced decision (of which they have no say), while the governor himself lives on a multi-million, multi-acre compound.  (The pre-existing governor’s mansion being “not good enough” for him, apparently.) That is, when he’s not meeting with lobbyist friends at places like The French Laundry during the Covid shutdown.

          Oh, and let’s not forget to use the “diversity” claim, which supposedly makes criticism of this unannounced decision unassailable. Lest you be called a racist, to boot.

          By the way, how well-represented are black people in the UC system? I understand that Asians are over-represented, but are nevertheless “used” to support diversity claims.

          (While also pursuing non-resident students, for that matter.)

    2. Walter Shwe

      This is an interesting article regarding the declining California population. Unfortunately it is behind the LA Times paywall.
      Opinion: No, California doesn’t have a population crisis
      Recent population losses hit rural counties harder than L.A. or the Bay Area and highlight ways we can keep residents in the Golden State.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for