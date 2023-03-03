Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

1995 Case Expunged – Accused Not Informed of Potential Immigration Consequences 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
Leave a comment
8 Views
Share:

By Audrey Sawyer

VENTURA, CA — A drug, firearm and assault case from 1995 was dismissed and expunged here in Ventura County Superior Court this week after the accused’s initials advising him of  the immigration consequences of his case were not found.

The man was facing charges in 1995 for battery on a person, possession of a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance – all were dismissed/expunged in court this week.

The prosecution agreed with the defense, stating, “We have reviewed the plea form and there were no initials for paragraphs regarding any immigration advisements. Under 1016.5, there is a presumption that no advisement was provided.”

Deputy District Attorney Miriam Arichea confirmed prejudice was established, citing a conviction for safety code 11350 is a removal offense.

The penal code requires courts inform those accused of a crime of a possibility that a conviction could result in their deportation. Many noncitizens have entered pleas to criminal offenses without knowing that this was grounds for deportation.

Judge Patricia M. Murphy granted the motion, stating she is signing an order that the case is vacated, the conviction is set aside, and that the DOJ will be notified as pursuant to 1016.5 of the penal code.

Citing PC1385, the prosecution asked to dismiss the case in the interest of justice, which was then granted, and the accused was discharged.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Audrey is a senior at UC San Diego majoring in Political Science (Comparative Politics emphasis). After graduation, Audrey plans on attending graduate school and is considering becoming a public defender.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for