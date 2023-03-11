$25,000 Bail Set Despite Public Defender Stating Case Was Accused’s ‘First Felony Arrest’

By Ramneet Singh

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Daniel Wolk set bail at $25,000 for a man here this week, despite Deputy Public Defender Sarah MacDonald’s concerns about his mental health and his lack of serious criminal history.

Judge Wolk stated the accused’s arraignment centered around “a felony second degree robbery” with “a misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia” and an “enhancement for circumstances in aggravation.”

It was noted there wasn’t a supervised release report available because the charge was strikeable.

Deputy District Attorney Martha Wais described the accused as “a serious danger to the public,” noting in the course of the offense being committed “the victim was strolling down the street…he rode up behind (the victim) on a bike and snatched her purse, causing her to fall.”

The victim allegedly sustained an injury referred to as “a baseball sized bruise.”

DPD MacDonald stated “it appears that this is his first felony arrest, his history seems to be all misdemeanors.” The public defender said the accused claimed to have a support system and acknowledged the serious nature of the alleged crime.

DPD MacDonald brought up his current circumstances involving the accused’s loss of his mother, arguing, concerning the accused’s mental health, “I don’t think being in custody would be beneficial…he’s being kept I think in isolation.”

DPD MacDonald wanted a supervised own recognizance, and no bail, release.

DDA Wais responded about “the nature and the violence in this case on a random stranger,” and said she couldn’t approve “any least restrictive means.”

DPD MacDonald insisted it was “an isolated incident,” explaining the accused earns “less than $30,000 a year” and couldn’t afford bail even at a lower amount. She reiterated the support that he had and suggested potential services through probation.

Judge Wolk rejected the scheduled bail, which was $50,000, but still set bail at $25,000. The next court hearing is set for March 23.