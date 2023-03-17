Breaking News
ACLU Claims ‘Americans Turning Away’ from Death Penalty After Life Sentence for ‘Bike Path Killer’ Sayfullo Saipov

By Kevin Barragan

NEW YORK, NY – Noting “the jury deciding the fate of Sayfullo Saipov has returned a non-unanimous verdict which means an automatic imposition of a sentence of life without the possibility of release,” the ACLU said it was proof the U.S. may be turning away from use of the death penalty.

Saipov was found guilty of killing eight people while driving a truck through New York City in 2017. The jury this week couldn’t agree on the death penalty for Saipov, who will be sentenced later.

Yasmin Cader, legal director for the ACLU/American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement, “Today’s verdict is evidence that Americans are turning away from the death penalty. What we know is that the death penalty cannot protect the innocent, it discriminates based on race, it is used primarily against the poor, and it fails to make us safer.”

Cader, in the statement, chastised the Biden Administration, noting, “It is time for the Biden administration to keep its campaign promise and formally declare a moratorium on all capital trials.”

“These problems are well known to both the Biden administration and to Attorney General Merrick Garland. Yet, despite that fact, they pursued the death penalty against Mr. Saipov. The Department of Justice should not make this mistake again,” Cader said.

“The death penalty does not represent our national values, its use makes us a pariah in the international community, and importantly, it does not bring us safety or justice. Precisely because the capital punishment system is cruel, racist, and unfair, we must end its practice for good, even where guilt is beyond dispute,” added Cader.

About The Author

Kevin Barragan is a first-generation senior at California State University, Los Angeles majoring in political science with an emphasis in prelegal studies and minoring in criminal justice. He plans to attend law school after undergrad in hopes to pursue a law career in advocating for social and civil rights.

