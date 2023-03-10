Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

ACLU Opposes Potential Detention Policies Under Biden Administration

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
18 Views
Share:

By Daphne Ho

WASHINGTON, DC – The ACLU this week announced its opposition to possible acts of detaining migrant families under the Biden Administration.

The ACLU statement was in response to a report from the New York Times that reports “the Biden administration plans to revive the practice of detaining migrant families to deter them from coming to the southern border to seek asylum.”

This conflicts with Biden’s previous position two years ago when he “condemned and shut down the practice,” said the ACLU, adding it “strongly opposes family detention, and has successfully fought previous administrations’ detention of families.”

The ACLU said its actions have reduced detainment at some locations, including the “T. Don Hutto Detention Center in Texas, the Artesia Family Detention Center in New Mexico, and… the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas.”

Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU, said, “How we choose to respond to the children and families fleeing violence and persecution who come to our border seeking safety says a lot about who we are as a nation.”

He adds, “Putting children and their parents behind barbed wire to deter them from seeking safety should shock the conscience of every American who believes in fairness, safety, and basic human dignity for all people.”

Romero argued, “If President Biden moves forward with these plans, he will be putting vulnerable, traumatized immigrant children at risk,” and asserts that the organization ”will fight him every step of the way.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for