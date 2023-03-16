Breaking News
Breaking News

Affirmation Generation film screening this Friday, March 17

City of Davis, Letters and Brief Announcements
Special to the Vanguard

The public is invited to a film screening of “Affirmation Generation” on Friday, March 17th at the Davis branch public library, Blanchard community room at 315 E. 14th Street in Davis. The doors will open at 5:45pm for the 6:00pm showing, and a reception and open discussion will follow the screening.

The film highlights the social and medical transitioning of youths based on gender identities. We are encouraging people to hear the many sides of this complex issue. With 12 experts, 6 detransitioners & 45 peer-reviewed medical articles cited, the documentary film Affirmation Generation is a thoughtful and in-depth look at our current approach to the treatment of those with gender dysphoria.

The executive producer of the film, Joey Brite, a leading lesbian and feminist spokesperson in the US, will host a discussion after the screening.

This event is not sponsored by Yolo County Library and the presence of this group in the meeting room does not constitute Yolo County Library’s endorsement of the policies or beliefs of this group.

