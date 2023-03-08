Alameda DA Reevaluates Case; Will Charge a Hate Crime in Brazen Vehicle Attack

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Oakland, CA – During a press conference on Tuesday, Alameda DA Pamela Price showed a video of a horrifying scene where a car repeatedly backed up and struck a man – over and over again – in a parking lot.

“We are here to right a great wrong,” said DA Price believing that the past administration had failed in its duty when it failed to charge the man with a hate crime enhancement given what she called, “the heinous evidence of such a crime.”

Reporters were allowed to view the graphic video depicting the violent attack.

On December 6, 2021, Fremont Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in a parking lot on Fremont Boulevard.

Police learned that Aqweel Akbar Khan “had intentionally used his vehicle to ram and run over the victim, a 45-year-old African American male, six times.”

Remarkably, given the ferocity of the attack, the victim, survived the incident though he did suffer “major injuries” from being repeatedly run over.

According to DA Price, the victim reported that Khan had tried to run over him in the past while yelling a racial slur at him. The victim also believes that the man vandalized his vehicle with racist slurs.

“Hate has no home in Alameda County,” said DA Price. “The message that we have for the residents of Alameda County is that hate crimes will not be tolerated in this county.”

This is not an isolate incident. Khan is also being charge with a hate crime in the same information based on a prior incident involving a female victim on August 26, 2021, in Fremont near Lake Elizabeth.

In that case, Khan “approached her, and cursed her, and made comments about the victim speaking to her brother in Hindi.” He reportedly “punched the victim several times, causing her to fall on the ground and lose consciousness.”

Khan was initially charged in 2021 with one count of attempted murder for the second incident. He was also charged with two counts assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism over $400, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

There were special allegations including felony hate crime, use of a deadly weapon, and great bodily injury for the first incident involving a Hindu woman, but similar charges were missing for the African American man.

Judge Kimberly Coldwell held Khan to answer on these charges in a preliminary hearing in April 2022.