Atkins Introduces Legislation to Update SB 9

Legislation Would Improve Access, Oversight for California HOME Act

Special to the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA – This week, Senate Leader Toni Atkins introduced legislation, SB 450, which would modify SB 9 to make it more accessible for homeowners and enhance oversight to ensure that the law can be used.

“These minor changes actually accomplish a great deal. Based on feedback from Californians, these amendments make the process easier to follow for homeowners, and help state officials prevent anti-housing cities from dodging their responsibilities,” said Pro Tem Atkins. “There is so much opportunity in SB 9 – I’m pleased these fixes can help open up even more.”

Pro Tem Atkins’ SB 9, the California Housing Opportunity and More Efficiency (HOME) Act, was signed into law in 2021, and widened access to housing for California’s working families by streamlining a homeowner’s ability to build a duplex or split their current residential lot, allowing for a maximum of four units on a single-family parcel.

Her latest piece of housing legislation, SB 450, would update the HOME Act in the following ways: