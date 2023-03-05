CA Governor Releases Details of His 2022 Judicial Appointments  

By Paloma Sifuentes

SACRAMENTO, CA – CA Gov. Gavin Newsom has released the 2022 Judicial Applicant and Appointee data, showing that from when Newsom took office in 2019 he has made 288 judicial appointments – half have been women and 59 percent identified as Asian, Black or African American, Hispanic or Native American or other Pacific Islander.

In 2022, Newsom said 162 females applied and 63 were appointed, with 40 of these applicants Asians with 15 appointed, and 34 of the female applicants were Black or African American and 20 were appointed.

Within the Hispanic applicants there were 45 and 35 were appointed. Three Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islanders applied and one was appointed. Nineteen applicants identified as others and one was appointed. Among the 141 white female applicants, the governor appointed 47.

Within the LGBTQ community there were 34 applicants and 10 were appointed. Eleven applicants were veterans and three were appointed. Sixteen applicants had a disability status and three were appointed.

By 2022 39.9 percent of females were sitting judges and justices, 0.4 percent were American Indian or Alaskan Native. 9.3 percent were Asian, 8.6 percent were Black or African American, 12.5 percent were Hispanic, 0.4 percent were Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, 7.4 percent identified as other and 64.1 percent were white or Caucasian.

The governor’s office said judge and justice demographic data is collected by the Judicial Council of California, and data reflects a subset of sitting judges and may not reflect the entire judiciary, due to the responses made by new sitting justices and justices from the calendar years of 2012 and 2022, and experienced justices that chose to update these categories.