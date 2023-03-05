Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

CA Governor Releases Details of His 2022 Judicial Appointments  

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
28 Views
Share:
Credit: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock.com

By Paloma Sifuentes

SACRAMENTO, CA –  CA Gov. Gavin Newsom has released the 2022 Judicial Applicant and Appointee data, showing that from when Newsom took office in 2019 he has made 288 judicial appointments – half have been women and 59 percent identified as Asian, Black or African American, Hispanic or Native American or other Pacific Islander.

In 2022, Newsom said 162 females applied and 63 were appointed, with 40 of these applicants Asians with 15 appointed, and 34 of the female applicants were Black or African American and 20 were appointed.

Within the Hispanic applicants there were 45 and 35 were appointed. Three Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islanders applied and one was appointed. Nineteen applicants identified as others and one was appointed. Among the 141 white female applicants, the governor appointed 47.

Within the LGBTQ community there were 34 applicants and 10 were appointed. Eleven applicants were veterans and three were appointed. Sixteen applicants had a disability status and three were appointed.

By 2022 39.9 percent of females were sitting judges and justices, 0.4 percent were American Indian or Alaskan Native. 9.3 percent were Asian, 8.6 percent were Black or African American, 12.5 percent were Hispanic, 0.4 percent were Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, 7.4 percent identified as other and 64.1 percent were white or Caucasian.

The governor’s office said judge and justice demographic data is collected by the Judicial Council of California, and data reflects a subset of sitting judges and may not reflect the entire judiciary, due to the responses made by new sitting justices and justices from the calendar years of 2012 and 2022, and experienced justices that chose to update these categories.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Paloma Sifuentes is a Senior at California State University, Long Beach majoring in Criminal Justice. She plans on attending law school after she graduates with her bachelors degree in the spring of 2023. She is very passionate about Criminal Law and intends on working as an associates attorney in a law firm after law school.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for