CA State Bar Files Disciplinary Charges Against Attorney Who Allegedly Called for Violent Acts During George Floyd Demonstrations  

By Destiny G

LOS ANGELES, CA – The State Bar of California’s Office of Chief Trial Counsel this week said it has filed disciplinary charges against Attorney Marla Anne Brown for violating California’s Business and Professions Code and Rules of Professional Conduct days after George Floyd’s murder.

The charges arose when Brown, who’s twitter handle is @SoCalMAB, allegedly directed others to shoot, execute, and burn down homes of demonstrators, and others, via upwards of a dozen social media posts.

SBA Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona said, “While the First Amendment establishes a broad right to free speech, no one has the right to incite violence,” and “For California attorneys, reckless actions like these violate their oath and duties as licensees.”

“Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was murdered by former Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. In the days that followed, tens of millions of people in the U.S. and throughout the world participated in demonstrations against police brutality and racism,” noted the state bar.

The disciplinary notice said, “After another Twitter user tweeted: ‘Heads up LA protesters at #Fairfax and #lacienega, the Venice/La Brea police department just sent about 20 cars over, blocking traffic, traveling fast. Stay safe,’ Brown tweeted: “Shoot the protesters.”

The SBA added, “Brown responded to another Twitter user’s reply to then New York Congressmember Lee Zeldon announcing that the House Speaker had canceled a session in Washington, D.C. The other Twitter user replied to Zeldon: DC is about to. Get overrun by Antifa. Get out. To which, Brown replied: “Can’t wait. At least a reason to shoot them.”

The attorney, according to the bar, “responded with similar language, tweeting ‘They need to be shot,’ to former President Donald Trump’s May 28, 2020, tweet when he said, in part, ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’

“Brown also tweeted that two people, including MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, should have their houses burned down, telling the news anchor: ‘Let’s go burn your house down with you in it,’” said the bar.

“Brown also faces charges for falsely claiming on her Twitter profile that she was an ‘LAPD union attorney,’ when she knew she was not,” the bar notice alleged.

The state bar noted, “Attorney discipline matters are investigated and prosecuted by the State Bar’s OCTC, acting on behalf of the public. An NDC contains only allegations of professional misconduct. The attorney is presumed innocent of the allegations unless the State Bar Court finds the attorney culpable by clear and convincing evidence.”