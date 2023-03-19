Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

California Adopts the Scandinavian Prison Model

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
(1) Comment
29 Views
Share:
STR/Reuters /Landov

Vanguard Incarcerated Press banner

By D. Razor Babb

California is rethinking the purpose of prison, and has devoted $20 million toward reinventing San Quentin Prison into a Scandinavian model of incarceration. The L.A. Times reports that by 2025 the state’s most infamous prison will evolve into the “largest center of rehabilitation, education, and vocational training in the California prison system, and maybe the nation.”

The plan includes job training for six figure paying jobs like plumbing, electricians, and truck driving. Governor Newsom said in an interview with the Times that the plan for San Quentin is, “not just about reform, but about innovation,” a chance to “hold ourselves to a higher level of ambition and look to completely re-imagine what prison means.”

That includes creating new pathways to safer communities that the current system has failed to do. US recidivism rates remain high, and disproportionate jailing of people of color is systemic. The Scandinavian approach is more about turning people into good neighbors than punishment and warehousing.

More than 30,000 California prisoners are released annually. The current system of mass incarceration built on a culture of fear, intimidation, and control perpetuates the cycle of violence most prisoners grew up in and have normalized in criminal thinking and maladaptive behavior. The Scandinavian model teaches empathy, compassion, emotional intelligence, and focuses on humanity.

Newsom asks, “Do you want them coming back (home) with humanity and some normalcy, or do you want them coming back more bitter and beaten down?”

Given the choice and provided the tools, most people would choose to live humanely and free.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

One thought on “California Adopts the Scandinavian Prison Model”

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for