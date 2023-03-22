Commentary: DeSantis Goes After Bragg and Crime Rather Than Offering Full Throated Defense of Trump

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

New York, NY – As we wait to see whether New York Prosecutors would pull the trigger on indicting former President Donald Trump, I was intrigued to see how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the still undeclared likely challenger to Trump for the Republican nomination, would respond to the charges.

DeSantis clearly has to tread a fine line – wanting to weaken Trump without alienating his still large Republican base of supporters that DeSantis would need if he wins the nomination.

Indeed, this week, DeSantis offered what is clearly a half-hearted defense of Trump.

In the NY Times article, he clearly treaded lightly on the actual charges, but went after Manhatttan DA Alvin Bragg, who was a civil rights attorney and ran as a clear progressive reformer.

But I do know this: The Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor,” DeSantis said as reported by the NY Times. “And so he, like other Soros-funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety.”

But other than that, it seemed like at most a half-hearted defense by DeSantis of the former President.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair,” Governor DeSantis said to chuckles from the crowd at a recent event.

“I just, I can’t speak to that,” he said. “But what I can speak to is that if you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction, and he chooses to go back many, many years ago, to try to use something about porn star hush-money payments, you know, that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office.”

He added, “And I think that that’s fundamentally wrong.” He said that the “real victims are ordinary New Yorkers” because of how Mr. Bragg handled his office. He accused the district attorney of “trying to virtue signal for his base.”

Clearly DeSantis feels on safe ground attacking Bragg but never really got to the heart of the charges – probably for good reason.

But while the Soros-angle might give some fodder to the hardcore supporters of the Governor and former President, Bragg may prove more difficult to attack overall.

An insightful article by Erica Orden in Politico, illustrates the perils not only for Bragg, but in the efforts demonize him.

Orden writes, “Progressive policies pushed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have made him a convenient target for Trump, who has a history of claiming bias by those investigating him.”

If Bragg’s office pulls the trigger, it will make him, “the first prosecutor ever to bring criminal charges against a former American president. It’s a distinction that puts him in a high-profile but perilous spot.”

Trump and now DeSantis are attempting to paint “Bragg as a liberal firebrand” but Bragg remains almost the opposite of that, described as a “low-key, politics-averse prosecutor.”

Politico adds, “according to those who know Bragg, he is, occasionally to his detriment, uninterested in political calculations and generally indifferent to the types of public-relations offenses Trump likes to wage.”

“Alvin is generally a pretty unflappable guy,” said Martin S. Bell, a former federal prosecutor who worked with Bragg at the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office in the early 2010s told Politico. “From a demeanor standpoint, he will look roughly the same on Monday and on Wednesday despite the hurricane that rips through the office on Tuesday.”

Moreover, Bragg “isn’t a pushover.”

There is also this, the claim that Bragg’s reform efforts are “fueling crime” and “endangering police officers.”

DeSantis attack focused on this very point, “you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction.”

This has been a somewhat effective line used against progressive prosecutors elsewhere. In San Francisco, Chesa Boudin was recalled. An effort to do the same in Los Angeles to George Gascon narrowly failed last summer.

In Philadelphia, Republicans attempted to impeach Larry Krasner. And in Florida, DeSantis himself suspended Andrew Warren based on his refusal to enforce criminal abortion laws.

But the tide might be shifting somewhat in New York.

Bragg’s office tweeted that, “According to Bloomberg analysis, in Alvin Bragg’s first year in office, NYC had one of the lowest homicide rates of country’s 50 largest cities and was 10% lower than before he took office.”

Data released this year shows crime moving downward in NY after rising during the first couple of years of the pandemic.

None of this of course will stem the attempt by DeSantis to take on Bragg in areas where he is most comfortable – on the crime front rather than a frontal defense of Trump, but it may go a long way toward blunting some of the heat that Bragg will inevitably face.