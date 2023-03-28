Breaking News
Commentary: What Should the City’s Economic Development Strategy Be?

City of Davis, Economic Development
DMG-Mori – photo by David Greenwald in 2014

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Yesterday as part of our weekly series of questions, the Vanguard asked the candidates how they would approach the city’s economic development strategy.

I am not going to weigh in on their answers—the voters in the third district will have a chance to choose between these two candidates on this and a whole host of other issues.

But instead, I do want to respond to a few comments made by readers yesterday.

A point was made that the city has already “undertaken a comprehensive economic development strategy and nearly every aspect of it has been shot down by the voters.”

That’s a fair point.  The dispersed innovation policy called for the city to better utilize existing parcels and space—which to a large extent the city has done over the last several years.  There have been some key wins for the city—the expansion of University Research Park, the landing of DMG Mori, and the retention of Schilling Robotics, among others.

At the same time, the Studio 30 report called for the development of an innovation center at Nishi which was narrowly voted down in 2016, and a peripheral innovation center was voted down by the voters in 2020 and 2022.

Moreover, the university has focused its efforts on Sacramento, in the form of Aggie Square, and has largely stayed out of any effort to expand the innovation space in Davis.

The commenter, however, goes on to argue: “Much as we’d love to believe there’s another approach out there, there isn’t.”

This I disagree with.  I think in fact there are a few answers.

The most obvious is that we just punt on the notion of economic development in Davis, and allow the university to focus its efforts at Tech Transfer on places like Woodland, West Sacramento, and Sacramento.

The problem with that approach is two-fold (or more).  One problem is that that doesn’t solve Davis’ needs for revenue and jobs for young families.  The other problem is that in a lot of ways it becomes the worst of both worlds—some people voted down DiSC 2022 because it would induce traffic and VMT, and yet by pushing university growth outside of Davis, we create traffic and VMT, just in the opposite direction.

A second answer is the community vision approach.  The idea is that in 2010, we failed to include all facets of the vision when we created the innovation strategy, and therefore, if we could somehow do it right, we could get buy-in from those segments that opposed DISC in 2020 and 2022.  But perhaps another approach comes out of these efforts.

A third answer is that we could get rid of Measure J which is what made the opposition to all three projects possible.  I see two fatal flaws here.  One is that in 2020, Measure D was approved with about 83 percent of the vote and I frankly don’t see that changing in the foreseeable future.  The second problem is, even if we didn’t have Measure J, nothing would prevent voters from petitioning to place an unpopular project on the ballot.

Finally, we have the “wash, rinse, repeat” approach—we simply keep trying what has failed the last two election cycles and hope with the right project and the right political environment, we can get a project approved.  After all, the original DISC was not voted down by a large margin, nor was Nishi in 2016.

Of the four approaches, I probably most favor the second.  My biggest criticism of the city was the failure of the council to really lay out the problem of the status quo.

As one commenter noted, “the folks who oppose these types of proposals aren’t stupid – they know that the promised ‘benefits’ won’t overcome the direct drawbacks.”

But there is another side to this—that is that the status quo cannot hold.

In other words, it’s easy to argue that a given project will not fulfill its “promised benefits” and perhaps even easier to point out the downsides of new development in terms of traffic, VMT, housing needs, and encroachment on farmland—it’s hard to argue that the status quo isn’t really the alternative.

What happens to this community is we continue current policies?

We continue to attract a generation of highly trained and qualified STEM students who take their talents to other regions.

Moreover, UC Davis, in my view, continues to expand and improve its R&D and technology transfer, but will focus its growth away from Davis.  As I pointed out earlier that means we get the worst of both worlds—an expanded university, and more commuting to and from campus without the upside of new jobs and revenue in the city.

The city continues to struggle fiscally as the main sources of jobs are the university and Sacramento.  The city with a scarcity of new housing is pushing growth outside of the city, but the university remains the focal point of economic growth in the region, which will exacerbate travel and commute patterns, worsening travel, while pushing young families to live elsewhere.

The housing crisis will further push young UC Davis and DJUSD students outside of the city, continuing to strain the schools, and continuing to make this community a bifurcated community of students and wealthy retirees, with fewer and fewer families and middle-class residents in between.

In other words, by attempting to preserve this community, we are actually changing it rather drastically.

Yes, creating jobs will create the need for housing.  That’s a big reason why DISC had housing on campus.  But not having DISC won’t alleviate the demand for housing and it also won’t alleviate the need for economic development; it simply pushes those things further out, requiring, ironically, more vehicle travel to and from the university.

In short there is no status quo.  Things will change.  My proposed solution is to figure out as a community how we want to approach this and go from there.  Doing nothing means that change will get decided by others.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

6 thoughts on “Commentary: What Should the City’s Economic Development Strategy Be?”

  1. Don Shor

    A second answer is the community vision approach.  The idea is that in 2010, we failed to include all facets of the vision when we created the innovation strategy, and therefore, if we could somehow do it right, we could get buy-in from those segments that opposed DISC in 2020 and 2022.  But perhaps another approach comes out of these efforts.

    We’ve already had this conversation.

    https://www.davisvanguard.org/2022/01/commentary-city-of-davis-has-a-chance-to-go-bold-again-on-economic-development/

    David:

    Hot after the successes of Innovation Park Task Force and DSIDE along with the Studio 30 Report, the city came up with a bold plan of a city position, partly funded by the private sector and partly funded by the city.

    Don:

    And the voters scuttled them all, one by one.

    David:

    The city should be plotting out its plan of attack right now to be able to take advantage of this moment.

    Don:

    “The city should”? The mayor? The city council? The city manager? Just out of curiosity, what did you have in mind? Start another Measure J/R/D vote? Convene another task force, start DSIDE again? Would you bother to participate in such an event?

    It’s a waste of time for city officials and residents to work on planning processes that get voted down.

    The residents of Davis seem satisfied with what they have now: a nice bedroom community with great schools and increasing property values. They are apparently willing to keep increasing their taxes to pay for amenities. They don’t share your concerns about the budget situation, despite having had the opportunity in a couple of past election cycles to vote for candidates who focused on those issues.

    David Greenwald

    I largely agree on the last paragraph.  The problem I believe is it’s not sustainable.

    Don Shor

    I believe is it’s not sustainable.

    Probably not, but we’ve had commissions, ad hoc committees, conferences, expert presentations, Requests for Proposals, city council members who pushed hard for projects, forceful mayors, persistent mayors, candidates who ran on fiscal platforms (and lost). Am I missing something? Some lack of public engagement in all of those processes? How much more can you do?

    The public has supported two housing projects and voted down the economic development projects.

    DISC might pass, but it’s been cut in half and the economic benefits are reduced by the large amount of housing. I really don’t see why local civic leaders would get out in front of something like this at this point.

    When the downtown plan gets finalized and the Anderson and Hibbert families come forward with whatever they wish to do with their properties, we can have a discussion about economic development. Until then, we’re spinning our wheels. The reputation of this city with respect to economic development is firmly established: in the minds of the voting taxpayers, and in the offices of developers in the region. And apparently in the office of the Chancellor as well.

    Unlike Vacaville, Davis can’t just say “hey, we’re open for business! C’mon over!” because the past behavior of the city’s voters tells the potential business owners and developers what they can see they’ll go through. They are certainly not going to waste time and money on something where they have to pay for an election and campaign with the odds clearly stacked against them.

    Do you have a new angle on this topic to explore? Because I think economic growth advocates lost this argument locally about 5 – 10 years ago.

  2. Ron Oertel

    As one commenter noted, “the folks who oppose these types of proposals aren’t stupid – they know that the promised ‘benefits’ won’t overcome the direct drawbacks.”

    As a reminder, that comment was actually made in regard to a proposal in Roseville (though it could also apply regarding something like DISC). 

    Just found a YouTube video regarding this (link below), titled “Neighbors in West Roseville Aim to Stop a Proposed Industrial Park”.

    Good luck with that, as I think they’ll need luck to stop or change it.  Maybe those residents will consider something like Measure J, in the future, though I doubt they’d have much success with that in Roseville. Developers have way, way too much influence in that city for something like Measure J to succeed, there. As it is, Measure J is already under constant attack in Davis – at least attempts to weaken it.

    Kind of interesting:  I’m gathering from the city’s response (near the end of the video) that the city (might have) sold the land to the developer in the first place.  (It’s not entirely clear, but it stated that there was an exclusive negotiating agreement regarding the property, and that the city approved the purchasing agreement.)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLJQsRihK2I

     

  3. Ron Oertel

    One problem is that that doesn’t solve Davis’ needs for revenue and jobs for young families.

    Uhm, I thought that there weren’t “young families” in Davis in the first place.  As such, why would these non-existent residents need jobs in Davis?

    The other problem is that in a lot of ways it becomes the worst of both worlds—some people voted down DiSC 2022 because it would induce traffic and VMT, and yet by pushing university growth outside of Davis, we create traffic and VMT, just in the opposite direction.

    Business parks are not “university growth”.  When the one in Woodland is built, it likely won’t have much direct connection to UCD.  But even if it did, traffic between that site and UCD would largely avoid the city of Davis.  In fact, I’d argue that it will have much LESS impact on traffic in Davis than a site like DISC would. And would likely result in more “efficient” travel between the two locales. (I also wouldn’t be surprised if a bus line eventually connected that site with Davis/UCD, as there’s already bus lines which do.) But again, it’s not going to be directly “connected” to UCD or Davis.

    (I’m referring to the business park which failed in Davis before even reaching a vote, and added 1,600 housing units during its “move” to Woodland.)

    Interestingly-enough, I’m pretty sure that the site selected in Woodland was (previously) “commercial-only”.  Which just goes to show that even there, these things don’t pencil out without a massive amount of housing.

    Of course, Davis (and even those in Woodland) can’t control what Woodland (or other communities) do, especially in the absence of something like Measure J. And don’t look for Woodland to do so anytime soon (though they do have a voter-approved urban limit line – which is quite “generous” in regard to development interests).

    But one “advantage” (if you want to call it that) is that anyone who is moving to Woodland is likely to be paying less for housing, than they would in Davis.  Which is usually important for those just starting out in their careers and adult lives.  (Not sure if this comparison is true throughout the region, as there’s some pretty expensive housing in other areas, as well.)

     

    1. Ron Oertel

      And don’t look for Woodland to do so anytime soon (though they do have a voter-approved urban limit line – which is quite “generous” in regard to development interests).

      To clarify, I’m pretty sure that Spring Lake and the adjacent, planned business park already abut the southern boundary of Woodland, so the city won’t spread further south toward Davis without voter approval.

      It’s other areas of the city (e.g., west, north, and east) that may accommodate a lot more growth without voter approval.  Especially if the council can convince the federal (and state?) government to fund levee improvements (for the north and east sides).  And can (also) overcome legal challenges that the farm bureau initiated against the city, in regard to concerns that levee improvements would impact farmland on the “other side” of the levee.

      https://www.davisenterprise.com/news/judge-rules-against-city-of-woodland-in-flood-wall-dispute/

    2. David Greenwald Post author

      One problem is that that doesn’t solve Davis’ needs for revenue and jobs for young families.

      Uhm, I thought that there weren’t “young families” in Davis in the first place.

      I thought the point of my comment is that Davis needs jobs (and homes) for young families. Hence, right now, there aren’t enough young families in the first place.

  4. Tim Keller

    The city has never had a comprehensive economic development strategy.   “lets build a business park” does not equal an economic development strategy…. its a tactic, and a tactic out of a playbook that is mis-matched with our town’s actual competitive strengths and opportunities.

    Rather than re-iterate what I have said here previously I will just link back to it:
    https://www.davisvanguard.org/2022/10/guest-commentary-what-economic-development-looks-like-in-davis-and-what-it-doesnt/

