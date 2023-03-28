Commentary: What Should the City’s Economic Development Strategy Be?

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – Yesterday as part of our weekly series of questions, the Vanguard asked the candidates how they would approach the city’s economic development strategy.

I am not going to weigh in on their answers—the voters in the third district will have a chance to choose between these two candidates on this and a whole host of other issues.

But instead, I do want to respond to a few comments made by readers yesterday.

A point was made that the city has already “undertaken a comprehensive economic development strategy and nearly every aspect of it has been shot down by the voters.”

That’s a fair point. The dispersed innovation policy called for the city to better utilize existing parcels and space—which to a large extent the city has done over the last several years. There have been some key wins for the city—the expansion of University Research Park, the landing of DMG Mori, and the retention of Schilling Robotics, among others.

At the same time, the Studio 30 report called for the development of an innovation center at Nishi which was narrowly voted down in 2016, and a peripheral innovation center was voted down by the voters in 2020 and 2022.

Moreover, the university has focused its efforts on Sacramento, in the form of Aggie Square, and has largely stayed out of any effort to expand the innovation space in Davis.

The commenter, however, goes on to argue: “Much as we’d love to believe there’s another approach out there, there isn’t.”

This I disagree with. I think in fact there are a few answers.

The most obvious is that we just punt on the notion of economic development in Davis, and allow the university to focus its efforts at Tech Transfer on places like Woodland, West Sacramento, and Sacramento.

The problem with that approach is two-fold (or more). One problem is that that doesn’t solve Davis’ needs for revenue and jobs for young families. The other problem is that in a lot of ways it becomes the worst of both worlds—some people voted down DiSC 2022 because it would induce traffic and VMT, and yet by pushing university growth outside of Davis, we create traffic and VMT, just in the opposite direction.

A second answer is the community vision approach. The idea is that in 2010, we failed to include all facets of the vision when we created the innovation strategy, and therefore, if we could somehow do it right, we could get buy-in from those segments that opposed DISC in 2020 and 2022. But perhaps another approach comes out of these efforts.

A third answer is that we could get rid of Measure J which is what made the opposition to all three projects possible. I see two fatal flaws here. One is that in 2020, Measure D was approved with about 83 percent of the vote and I frankly don’t see that changing in the foreseeable future. The second problem is, even if we didn’t have Measure J, nothing would prevent voters from petitioning to place an unpopular project on the ballot.

Finally, we have the “wash, rinse, repeat” approach—we simply keep trying what has failed the last two election cycles and hope with the right project and the right political environment, we can get a project approved. After all, the original DISC was not voted down by a large margin, nor was Nishi in 2016.

Of the four approaches, I probably most favor the second. My biggest criticism of the city was the failure of the council to really lay out the problem of the status quo.

As one commenter noted, “the folks who oppose these types of proposals aren’t stupid – they know that the promised ‘benefits’ won’t overcome the direct drawbacks.”

But there is another side to this—that is that the status quo cannot hold.

In other words, it’s easy to argue that a given project will not fulfill its “promised benefits” and perhaps even easier to point out the downsides of new development in terms of traffic, VMT, housing needs, and encroachment on farmland—it’s hard to argue that the status quo isn’t really the alternative.

What happens to this community is we continue current policies?

We continue to attract a generation of highly trained and qualified STEM students who take their talents to other regions.

Moreover, UC Davis, in my view, continues to expand and improve its R&D and technology transfer, but will focus its growth away from Davis. As I pointed out earlier that means we get the worst of both worlds—an expanded university, and more commuting to and from campus without the upside of new jobs and revenue in the city.

The city continues to struggle fiscally as the main sources of jobs are the university and Sacramento. The city with a scarcity of new housing is pushing growth outside of the city, but the university remains the focal point of economic growth in the region, which will exacerbate travel and commute patterns, worsening travel, while pushing young families to live elsewhere.

The housing crisis will further push young UC Davis and DJUSD students outside of the city, continuing to strain the schools, and continuing to make this community a bifurcated community of students and wealthy retirees, with fewer and fewer families and middle-class residents in between.

In other words, by attempting to preserve this community, we are actually changing it rather drastically.

Yes, creating jobs will create the need for housing. That’s a big reason why DISC had housing on campus. But not having DISC won’t alleviate the demand for housing and it also won’t alleviate the need for economic development; it simply pushes those things further out, requiring, ironically, more vehicle travel to and from the university.

In short there is no status quo. Things will change. My proposed solution is to figure out as a community how we want to approach this and go from there. Doing nothing means that change will get decided by others.