Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Court Commissioner Denies Work Program Referral after Man Misses Court to Attend Husband’s Funeral – Official Has Recent Tough-on-Crime History

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
584 Views
Share:


By Jariah Moore

SACRAMENTO, CA – Sacramento County Superior Court Commissioner Alin Cintean denied a referral for a man to participate in the sheriff’s work project program instead of going to jail after the accused failed to appear in court in December following the death of his husband.

The court noted the accused was ordered to appear in court on Dec. 2, but failed to do so following the passing of his husband. On that day he was due in court, the accused instead admitted he attended his husband’s funeral.

But, as a result of his failure to appear in court, Cintean denied the accused a referral to the sheriff’s work program.

The commissioner has a recent history of being tough on recalcitrant accused. In February a woman was denied some relief to care for a dying grandmother https://www.davisvanguard.org/2023/02/judge-denies-jail-alternative-to-woman-taking-care-of-dying-grandmother/

“And unfortunately, a funeral is not going to be sufficient to blow off the returning date…going there for six hours and staying, not returning back, does not appear to me to be a sufficient reason,” Cintean said on the matter, noting the accused would now have to serve time in jail.

Commissioner Cintean remarked, however, that he hoped the accused would still be permitted into the program.

“The sheriff felt at this point, it (acceptance into the program) still may fit. However, that information may be unreliable,” noted the commissioner, ruling it would be up to the sheriff to decide whether or not the accused would be allowed into the work program.  

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Jariah Moore is a third-year student at UCLA. She obtained an AA in English prior to transferring, and will earn a BA in English in 2024. Upon graduation, she plans to attend law school and become an attorney. She hopes to advocate for minority groups throughout her practice.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for