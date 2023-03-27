Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Deputies Sue Rapper Afroman – Claim Home Surveillance Video Invaded Officer’s Privacy

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
26 Views
Share:
Afroman via Wikipedia

By Jonathan Lewis

WINCHESTER, OH – Seven law enforcement officers from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office filed suit against rap artist Afroman in early March and are seeking damages for alleged invasion of privacy.

Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, used surveillance video of the officers executing a warrant on his property in his Dec. 2022 music video entitled “Will You Help Me Repair My Door.”

The four deputies, two sergeants, and one detective claim Foreman invaded their privacy by the nonconsensual use of their faces in music videos and social media posts, causing them “emotional distress, embarrassment, ridicule, loss of reputation and humiliation,” according to an article by FOX6.

The warrant from Aug. 2022 allowed officers to investigate alleged drug and drug paraphernalia on Foreman’s property. The officers also believed that the property was used for trafficking and kidnapping. 

No criminal charges were filed against Foreman stemming from the search, meaning the officers did not find what they were looking for. Only some of the officers involved in the search filed suit.

The suit demands all of Foreman’s profits gained from using the officer’s faces, including “proceeds from the songs, music videos and live event tickets, as well as the promotion of Foreman’s Afroman band under which he sells beer, marijuana, T-shirts and other merchandise,” wrote FOX6.

The officers also want all videos and posts taken down using the officer’s personas, but Foreman plans to countersue “for the undeniable damage this had on my clients, family, career, and property,” recounted FOX6.

Foreman accused the officers of stealing some of the cash they seized during the raid, but the California Bureau of Criminal Investigation concluded the officers just miscounted the amount.

Foreman is a political activist and plans to run for president. His songs “Because I Got High” and “Crazy Rap” are the primary sources of his fame.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Jonathan is a second year student at UC Davis majoring in Managerial Economics and minoring in Political Science and History.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for