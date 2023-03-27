Deputies Sue Rapper Afroman – Claim Home Surveillance Video Invaded Officer’s Privacy

By Jonathan Lewis

WINCHESTER, OH – Seven law enforcement officers from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office filed suit against rap artist Afroman in early March and are seeking damages for alleged invasion of privacy.

Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, used surveillance video of the officers executing a warrant on his property in his Dec. 2022 music video entitled “Will You Help Me Repair My Door.”

The four deputies, two sergeants, and one detective claim Foreman invaded their privacy by the nonconsensual use of their faces in music videos and social media posts, causing them “emotional distress, embarrassment, ridicule, loss of reputation and humiliation,” according to an article by FOX6.

The warrant from Aug. 2022 allowed officers to investigate alleged drug and drug paraphernalia on Foreman’s property. The officers also believed that the property was used for trafficking and kidnapping.



No criminal charges were filed against Foreman stemming from the search, meaning the officers did not find what they were looking for. Only some of the officers involved in the search filed suit.

The suit demands all of Foreman’s profits gained from using the officer’s faces, including “proceeds from the songs, music videos and live event tickets, as well as the promotion of Foreman’s Afroman band under which he sells beer, marijuana, T-shirts and other merchandise,” wrote FOX6.

The officers also want all videos and posts taken down using the officer’s personas, but Foreman plans to countersue “for the undeniable damage this had on my clients, family, career, and property,” recounted FOX6.

Foreman accused the officers of stealing some of the cash they seized during the raid, but the California Bureau of Criminal Investigation concluded the officers just miscounted the amount.

Foreman is a political activist and plans to run for president. His songs “Because I Got High” and “Crazy Rap” are the primary sources of his fame.