EVENT: March 27: Mark Godsey: The System's Blindness to Injustice (At UC Davis Law)

Ohio Innocence Project and acclaimed author of Blind Injustice Mark Godsey will be speaking at King Hall at UC Davis Law on Monday, March 27 at 6 pm.

Godsey started the Ohio chapter of the Innocence Project in 2003 at the University of Cincinnati.  As of 2020, he and his team had freed 30 wrongfully convicted individuals.

During his presentation in 2020, Godsey admitted that he was quite skeptical of the Innocence Project at first, coming from seven years of experience as a prosecutor. Working with the students and meeting exonerees from across the country opened his eyes to the injustices of wrongful convictions.

“By the end of that year, I realized that there are serious problems with our criminal justice system and I had been in hardcore denial about it,” said Godsey.

In his book, “Blind Injustice” – “Drawing upon stories from his own career, Godsey shares how innate psychological flaws in judges, police, lawyers, and juries coupled with a ‘tough on crime’ environment can cause investigations to go awry, leading to the convictions of innocent people.”

The event will be Monday, March 27 at 6 pm at the Kalmanovitz Appellate Courtroom at the UC Davis Law School.

Following a talk there will be a reception with books available for purchase.

General admission is $50.  The proceeds will go to the Vanguard’s vaunted Court Watch Program which has as one of its missions to prevent wrongful convictions from taking place.

Sponsorship levels range from $250 to $1000.

Students can get in at a discounted $20 price with UC Davis Law Students being admitted for free.

Space is limited – get your tickets today.

Link: https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/53985-mark-godsey-the-system-s-blindness-to-injustice

