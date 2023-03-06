Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 190: The Exoneration of Andrew Krivak

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
41 Views
Share:

Andrew Krivak was acquitted last week in a second trial, after spending 24 years in prison for the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl.  The jury spend just three hours deliberating following a seven-week trial.

In 2016, Krivak’s co-defendant, Anthony DiPippo, was acquitted at his third trial.  DiPippo also spent more than two decades in prison.

Everyday Injustice interviews attorney Oscar Michelan and Jeffrey Deskovic, who played an important role in the exoneration, but was not an attorney on this case.

Listen as they discuss the case as well as the jury reaction to the seven-week trial.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for