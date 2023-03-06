Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 190: The Exoneration of Andrew Krivak

Andrew Krivak was acquitted last week in a second trial, after spending 24 years in prison for the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl. The jury spend just three hours deliberating following a seven-week trial.

In 2016, Krivak’s co-defendant, Anthony DiPippo, was acquitted at his third trial. DiPippo also spent more than two decades in prison.

Everyday Injustice interviews attorney Oscar Michelan and Jeffrey Deskovic, who played an important role in the exoneration, but was not an attorney on this case.

Listen as they discuss the case as well as the jury reaction to the seven-week trial.