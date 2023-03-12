Former Sacramento Republican Activist Pleads Guilty for Involvement in Jan. 6 Insurrection 

By Vaiva Utaraite

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jorge Riley, a former corresponding secretary of the California Republican Assembly and president of the Sacramento Republican Assembly, pleaded guilty this past week for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

His sentencing hearing has been set for Sept. 23 in Washington where he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Riley was initially arrested on Jan. 19, 2021, after overwhelming evidence from his social media showcased his involvement, according to the Dept of Justice.

The DOJ said Riley posted more than 150 messages, photographs and videos of his actions in Washington on Jan. 6 to his Facebook page, including some posts that showed him inside the Capitol building, according to KCRA News.

KCRA said Riley was allegedly part of the crowd that “pushed past law enforcement officers and roamed hallways and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.”

Prior to the Jan. 6 riot, Riley had posted on his Facebook indicating that he was “going for the war” that was set to take place in Washington as lawmakers were set to count the votes from the 2020 electoral election.

According to the DOJ, nearly “1,000 people have been arrested… including more than 320 people who were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement,” reported KCRA.