Governor Announces $736 Million in Homekey Funds Now Available to Address Housing and Homelessness

Sacramento, CA – A program that has, to date, created 12,774 permanent and interim homes through 210 projects across the state has been continued this week by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Governor on Wednesday announced the availability of approximately $736 million in Homekey funding for local governments to build or purchase housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

This additional Homekey investment provides an opportunity to extend and scale up efforts to swiftly expand and sustain housing.

“At a time when more housing is desperately needed, Homekey is proving that we can build faster, and at a fraction of conventional construction costs,” Governor Newsom said in a statement. “My Administration has made available an unprecedented $3.4 billion to date for Homekey to use at the local level to address housing and homelessness.”

He added, I look forward to seeing more communities use this latest round of funding to boost housing around the state.”

According to the Governor’s Office, “Homekey is a proven model for state, regional, and local public entities to acquire, develop, and rehabilitate a broad range of housing types, including but not limited to hotels, motels, hostels, single-family homes, multifamily apartments, adult residential facilities, and manufactured housing, and to convert commercial properties and other existing buildings to permanent or interim housing for those most in need.”

“Homekey continues to demonstrate California’s commitment to work with local partners to expand the housing supply and build new homes for our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “With this new investment we are one step closer to housing and supporting Californians that lack a decent, safe and dignified place to call home.”

Administered by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), approximately $736 million in grant funding is available to cities, counties, or other local public entities, such as housing authorities or federally and non-federally recognized Indian tribes within California. Funds are available as part of Homekey grants, Round 3, Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA).

“We are pleased to release this third round of Homekey funding,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “Adding more interim and permanent homes faster than ever before is crucial to ending and preventing homelessness. State and local collaboration have been key to the success of Homekey, and we must continue to act with urgency to accelerate housing production at all income levels and affirmatively further fair housing.”

Due to the previous oversubscription of Homekey, eligible applicants are encouraged to submit their completed application as soon as possible. HCD will accept applications on a continuous, over-the-counter basis from the release of the Homekey NOFA through July 28, 2023, or until the available funds are exhausted, whichever occurs first.