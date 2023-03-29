Judge Denies Bail Reduction Despite Accused’s Transportation and Hip Issues 

By Leslie Acevedo

VENTURA, CA: Ventura County Superior Judge Patricia A. Murphy this week refused to reduce

$20,000 bail for an accused – who said they had had transportation and health issues – to attend court dates because of what the judge called “long history of failure to appear.”

Judge Murphy said the accused is in custody for failure to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on March 23, after being arrested on the warrant that was issued for her arrest with bail set at $20,000.

Assistant Public Defender Matthew Benitez asked if the court would consider reducing bail, explaining the accused has strong ties to the community, lived in Ventura County for 15 years, and indicated the most bail she was able to post is $5,000.

PD Benitez notes the accused does appear via Zoom, and she has been having transportation and hip issues. Despite the accused issues, she will prioritize coming to all of her future court dates and complying with the terms imposed by the court, the PD stated.

Judge Murphy disagreed, and said there was a violation of probation prior to the accused failure to appear March 23, failure to report between March 14 and March 27. Probation recommended the accused not suitable for being out of custody while the case was pending, said Judge Murphy.

Judge Murphy notes the accused has a long history of failure to appear and denied the bail reduction, ruling the “accused has difficulty in getting to court even when she is out on her own recognizance.”

Judge Murphy kept the bail set at $20,000. The new court date is April 5.