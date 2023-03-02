Breaking News
LA District Attorney Announces Former CHP Officer Arrested for ‘Punching’ Woman Driver

By Ruby Mota-Garcia

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday shared Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s announcement that retired California Highway Patrol Officer Todd Cookston has been “charged with hitting a 21-year-old woman in the face during a stop” in March of 2022.

Cookston pulled over a woman on Interstate 5 near Santa Clarita on March 2, 2022, according to the LA DA’s Office, adding, “After the 21-year-old woman exited her vehicle, an altercation occurred, and Cookston allegedly punched her in the face.” 

“The alleged behavior exhibited by this officer was reprehensible. No woman should be detained in the middle of the night and punched in the face because an officer lost his temper,” emphasized Gascón.

Former Officer Cookston has been booked on one felony count of assault and is scheduled to appear April 25 in the Foltz Criminal Justice Center for arraignment.

“Excessive force by law enforcement officers will not be tolerated in Los Angeles County,” said District Attorney Gascón.

The case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Ruby is a UC Berkeley graduate with a Double Bachelor's in Political Science and Legal Studies. She is a first-generation Mexican-American Latina who's goal is to attend law school and become and immigration attorney. She has worked for non-profit organizations that provide immigration services for low-income communities. She returned to the Central Valley with a goal to give back and hopes to help her community throughout her practice. Ruby speaks both English and Spanish fluently.

