Napa Supervisor Announces Run for Dodd’s State Senate Seat

Special to the Vanguard

NAPA, CA—Napa County Supervisor and Metropolitan Transportation Commission Chair Alfredo Pedroza announced on Thursday his candidacy for State Senate District 3.

“After careful consideration, discussions with my family, and consultation with community leaders across the district, I’m all in for State Senate,” Supervisor Pedroza said. “I’m all in because California’s future is more uncertain than ever and its present is filled with real problems that hurt Californians and lessen their quality of life.

“It’s time for action on what it costs to buy or rent a home and live in our communities. It’s time for effective state action on homelessness, climate change, better schools, access to (and cost of) a college education, and transportation solutions that work.

“More generally, it’s time to take bitterness and hate out of our politics, commit ourselves to the democratic principles of cooperation and progress our democracy depends upon. That’s how I’ve conducted myself to achieve results locally and the type of values I will bring to the State Senate.”

According to his campaign announcement, Supervisor Pedroza is “recognized for his leadership on Napa County’s aggressive fire prevention policies, climate change goals, and transportation achievements. He has earned praise for his ability to bring differing viewpoints together to find common ground and achieve policies that benefit the community as a whole.”

Alfredo Pedroza is a lifelong Napa resident, son of immigrant parents, and recognized county, regional, and state leader who has “dedicated himself to paying forward the opportunities for success he received.”

He has served on the Napa County Board of Supervisors since 2014 when then-Governor Jerry Brown appointed him to replace current Senator Bill Dodd.

Pedroza was elected to a full term in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. Prior to joining the Board of Supervisors, Pedroza was elected to the Napa City Council in 2012, becoming Napa’s youngest councilmember and first Latino ever elected.

Professionally, Pedroza has worked in the financial services industry for nearly 15 years, having careers with credit unions and community banks.

According to his announcement, “His experience in the financial services industry has helped countless local families and businesses improve their finances and thoughtfully manage and sustain growth.”

Senate District 3 encompasses all of Napa, Solano, and Yolo Counties as well as portions of Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Sonoma Counties.