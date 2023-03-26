NYC Leaders Condemn Ex-President Donald J. Trump’s ‘Racist’ Remarks About Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg 

By Zainab Antepli

NEW YORK, NY – New York political leaders Friday released a joint statement condemning ex-President Donald J. Trump’s remarks about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is investigating Trump for payment of “hush money” to a prostitute and related criminal acts.

Signors include, Rev. Al Sharpton, Former Gov. David Paterson, NAACP NYS President Hazel Dukes, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Adirano Espaillat, City Comptroller Brad Lander, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, State Senator Liz Krueger, State Senator Robert Jackson, State Senator Cordell Cleare, State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, Assemblymember Inez E. Dickens, Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs, and City Councilmember Shaun Abreau.

The leaders praised Bragg as “the first Black person elected” as the Manhattan District Attorney and then noted Trump called Bragg a “Soros-backed animal,” insisting that such a comment evoked sentiments of racism and anti-semitism.

The signers said Bragg is a lawyer who has been attributed as a “respectful, courageous, ethical” person with a fairly distinguished career of more than 20 years as both a “state and federal prosecutor, [who] brought many tough, high-profile cases against powerful people,” including “a sitting DA, leader of the NYS legislation, a mayor and an FBI agent.”

Trump’s attack was criticized by these NYC leaders as being extremely disrespectful and disgraceful, as not a “dog-whistle but a bullhorn of incendiary racist and anti-semitic bile” with the sole intent of “intimidating and sabotaging a lawful, legitimate, fact-based investigation.”

The city leaders charged these attacks on the judicial system were “ugly, hateful and anti-American” and should be “universally condemned without equivocation or hesitation…it is clear that Trump would burn down the greatest values of our democracy, and destroy honest, ethical officials performing their constitutional duties, to escape accountability.”

The NYC leaders also noted in their statement their sentiments regarding the broader reach of how these “racist” remarks are contrary to the fundamentals of American institutions.

They argue that “to protect the rule of law in our country” and to continue having faith in “the principles of our America’s founding that all are created equal” then everyone who agrees with these ideals and “believes themselves a person of character and conscience must stand” with them to reject and condemn “this unprecedented attack on the foundation of our democracy.”