Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

NYC Leaders Condemn Ex-President Donald J. Trump’s ‘Racist’ Remarks About Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
31 Views
Share:
Photo credit: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

By Zainab Antepli 

NEW YORK, NY – New York political leaders Friday released a joint statement condemning ex-President Donald J. Trump’s remarks about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is investigating Trump for payment of “hush money” to a prostitute and related criminal acts.

Signors include, Rev. Al Sharpton, Former Gov. David Paterson, NAACP NYS President Hazel Dukes, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Adirano Espaillat, City Comptroller Brad Lander, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, State Senator Liz Krueger, State Senator Robert Jackson, State Senator Cordell Cleare, State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, Assemblymember Inez E. Dickens, Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs, and City Councilmember Shaun Abreau.

The leaders praised Bragg as “the first Black person elected” as the Manhattan District Attorney and then noted Trump called Bragg a “Soros-backed animal,” insisting that such a comment evoked sentiments of racism and anti-semitism.

The signers said Bragg is a lawyer who has been attributed as a “respectful, courageous, ethical” person with a fairly distinguished career of more than 20 years as both a “state and federal prosecutor, [who] brought many tough, high-profile cases against powerful people,” including “a sitting DA, leader of the NYS legislation, a mayor and an FBI agent.”

Trump’s attack was criticized by these NYC leaders as being extremely disrespectful and disgraceful, as not a “dog-whistle but a bullhorn of incendiary racist and anti-semitic bile” with the sole intent of “intimidating and sabotaging a lawful, legitimate, fact-based investigation.”

The city leaders charged these attacks on the judicial system were “ugly, hateful and anti-American” and should be “universally condemned without equivocation or hesitation…it is clear that Trump would burn down the greatest values of our democracy, and destroy honest, ethical officials performing their constitutional duties, to escape accountability.”

The NYC leaders also noted in their statement their sentiments regarding the broader reach of how these “racist” remarks are contrary to the fundamentals of American institutions.

They argue that “to protect the rule of law in our country” and to continue having faith in “the principles of our America’s founding that all are created equal” then everyone who agrees with these ideals and “believes themselves a person of character and conscience must stand” with them to reject and condemn “this unprecedented attack on the foundation of our democracy.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for