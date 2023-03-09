By Belen Avelarñ

NEWTON, MASS – On a Saturday night, two Newton police officers responded to a domestic violence call, and attempted to arrest Juan Gonzalez, a 34-year-old who is now being accused of assaulting the two Newton police officers during their encounter and is being held without bail, according to Susannah Sudborough, a reporter for Boston.com.

According to the report, the Newton police officers involved in the incident are alleging Gonzalez became “assaultive” and tried to reach for their guns during the altercation.

However, The Crime Report (TCR) staff stated that one of Gonzalez’s roommates at the time of the encounter was an eyewitness to the events that night.

Davio Pena, the roommate, was able to provide video evidence that disputes the Newton police’s version of the incident and strongly suggests that, at the start of the confrontation, four officers were using excessive force against Gonzalez.

“When they say that he is handcuffed and they are trying to walk him down the stairs, and he is able to assault an officer and somehow try to reach for a gun, as well, while being handcuffed, just seems far-fetched to me,” said Pena in an interview with the @7news.

According to prosecutors, during an arraignment, the reason for Gonzalez being held in jail until he appears in court is because he has a conviction of domestic violence and several restraining orders against him.

Eyewitness Pena commented in the interview with @7news that he does not believe the officers are being truthful, adding that “this underscores the need for Newton police to be wearing their body cameras.”

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller expressed his support for the Newton police officers involved in the incident but also said officials are reviewing video evidence from the eyewitness. Gonzales is being held in jail without bail until the next hearing March 14.