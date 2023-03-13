Politico Reports Another Trump Lawyer in Trouble Over Misrepresenting 2020 Election Claims 

By Amy Berberyan

DENVER, CO – One of former President Trump’s lawyers, Jenna Ellis, admitted last Wednesday that she helped the former president falsify several claims about the result of the 2020 election, according to a report in Politico.

Ellis is one of several people on Trump’s legal team to face punishment for their behavior. Rudy Guiliani currently has his law license suspended, John Eastman faces discipline in California, and Jeffery Clark faces discipline proceedings in Washington.

Out of all the attorneys, Ellis is the first to openly admit to misrepresenting the evidence of fraud during the election, said Politico.

She stated she’d made “efforts to challenge President Biden’s victory in the 2020 Presidential Election.” Colorado’s top disciplinary judge, Bryon Large, issued a public censure of this behavior, claiming Ellis had “a selfish motive and she engaged in a pattern of misconduct.”

“Respondent made these misrepresentations on Twitter and on various television programs, including Fox Business, MSNBC, Fox News, and Newsmax,” Large wrote in a six-page opinion. “The parties agree that by making these misrepresentations, Respondent violated [a state attorney rule of conduct], which provides that it is professional misconduct for a lawyer to engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.”

Large issued a public censure of Ellis for her stipulated conduct.

Furthermore, Politico wrote he said that Ellis, through her conduct, “undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public.”

Politico said one claim Ellis made was on Nov. 13 2020, that “Hillary Clinton still has not conceded the 2016 election” as well as a statement six days later on Fox Business where Ellis claimed her team had evidence of ballot manipulation in Biden’s favor.

Ellis stated the election was stolen on her Twitter page as well as on The Ari Melber Show on MSNBC, according to the Politico report that added she falsely alleged that “at least six states were corrupted” through their respective voting systems on Fox Business, and later added a narrative of “illegal ballots” to support her case.

On Dec. 22, 2020, said Politico, Ellis tweeted about Donald Trump’s “fight for election integrity, the overwhelming evidence proving this was stolen, and why fact-finding and truth—not politics—matters!”