Progressive Prosecutor Touts Recent Survey Showing Northern Virginia as Safest 

By Kaylee Pearlman

FAIRFAX, VA – Progressive Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano shared the results of a recent poll that—contrary to what his critics claim—reveals “94 percent of residents in Northern Virginia feel safe in their neighborhoods.”

The survey was created by the Washington Post-Schar School from February 17-27. It consisted of 1,668 adults who responded to different questions in regard to the states.

One of the questions was, “These days, how safe from crime do you feel in your neighborhood? Would you say you feel very safe from crime, somewhat safe, not too safe, or not safe at all?”

The results, said Descano, showed the region in Virginia known as Northern Virginia at the highest percentage with 94 percent, and the lowest percentage was Washington D.C. at 77 percent.

“Over the last few years, my office has taken significant steps to build a fairer justice system for Fairfax County, without sacrificing safety. Safety and justice go hand-in-hand, and I’m proud that our community feels confident about the direction we’re headed,” said Descano, who has formed “Virginia Progressive Prosecutors for Justice.”